Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter

Feb. 28

00:53:33 1200 Blk reed dr, follow up investigation | no report jsalinas 8240

01:09:08 2300 Blk sehighway 142 – se sector hwy Martindale, loose livestock | unable to locate xthomas 8240

01:16:33 200 Blk rancho linda dr lockhart, fire-brush | fire call jsalinas

01:29:15 2500 Blk secamino real – se sector kyle, other | fire call jsalinas

02:23:30 5100 Blk fm 713 lockhart suspicious vehicle | other xthomas 8223

02:26:53 300 Blk railroad st maxwell, suspicious activity | found secure jsalinas 8224

04:41:30 500 Blk merlin ln ln dale, threats | no report jsalinas 8223

07:04:29 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector st Lockhart, Multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency mrodgers

07:58:05 2300 Blk swhighway 142 – sw sector hwy Martindale, Refer to other agency | referred to another agency mrodgers

08:01:03 500 Blk longhollow rd dale, stray dog | citation mrodgers 8234

08:30:24 84 Blk thomas dr martindale, stabbing | no report mrodgers 8232

08:33:22 1300 Blk ncr 436 – n sector gonzales, abusive 911 calls | cancel/disregard mrodgers

22-02-2017 02/28/2022 08:34:02 4500 Blk old colony line rd lockhart, cruelty to animals | no report lbarrios 8234

08:38:34 200 Blk mustang st prairie lea, animal at large | cancel/disregard mrodgers

09:34:51 Winners cir, animal at large | made secure mrodgers 8234

10:05:36 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart, warrant service | other mrodgers 8230

10:08:34 800 Blk spoke hollow rd lockhart, animal welfare concern | other mrodgers 8234

10:33:54 4300 Blk fm 2984 luling, stray dog | made secure mrodgers 8234

11:01:32 4700 Blk fm 2720 kyle, motor vehicle crash | other mrodgers 8232

11:04:09 100 Blk stower ln – s sector ln Cedar Creek, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

11:07:13 200 Blk fm 1185 lockhart, smoke investigation | fire call mrodgers

11:27:34 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector st Lockhart, Multiple callers for active call | referred

To another agency mrodgers

11:59:00 A & p dr lockhart, loose livestock | made secure lbarrios 8234

12:01:11 Westwood rd, injured deer or animal | other mrodgers 8234

12:03:29 3100 Blk fm 671 lockhart, grass fire | fire call lbarrios midco fire Rescue

13:35:35 100 Blk quail ridge dr rdge dale, fire-structure | fire call mrodgers esd11

13:36:41 7500 Blk hwy 183 sb hwy lockhart, noise complaint | other lbarrios 8232

22-02-2039 02/28/2022 14:08:49 8000 Blk state park rd lockhart, animal in trap | follow up mrodgers

14:45:55 Hwy 183 sb, assist motorist | made secure mrodgers 8232

14:53:06 Hwy 183 sb, debris in roadway | made secure mrodgers 8232

15:06:44 2500 Blk williamson rd mustang Ridge, ems call | other mrodgers

15:17:11 200 Blk ssouth ln ln lockhart, lift assist | fire call lbarrios midco fire Rescue

15:24:14 Hwy 80 martindale, reckless driving | other lbarrios

16:18:42 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector Luling, other | other mrodgers

17:02:00 700 Blk ss main st fentress, fire-structure | fire call mrodgers 8232

17:02:24 0800 Blk ssan marcos hwy – s sector hwy Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

17:02:37 55 Blk swacorn road – sw sector rd Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

17:07:56 55 Blk wacorn rd – w sector rd Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

17:08:05 55 Blk wacorn rd – w sector rd Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

22-02-2055 02/28/2022 17:11:10 0500 Blk ssan marcos hwy – s sector hwy Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

17:12:36 0500 Blk ssan marcos hwy – s sector hwy Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

17:13:00 3900 Blk ss sector – sprintpcs lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

17:14:01 0500 Blk San Marcos hwy – s sector hwy Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

17:14:31 55 Blk wacorn rd – w sector rd Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

17:16:00 55 Blk swacorn road – sw sector rd Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

17:54:49 Pettytown rd dale, traffic hazard | other mrodgers 8241

18:31:42 3600 Blk fm 671, assist motorist | other mrodgers 8240

18:33:17 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector Luling, 911 misdial | other mrodgers

18:34:14 6600 Blk camino real maxwell, injured deer or animal | no report mrodgers 8243

18:42:28 500 Blk plant rd luling, smoke investigation | no report asalvatierra 8232

19:30:32 East walnut st, assist motorist | no report aross 8242

19:42:36 16659 Blk fm 86, discharge firearms | no report aross

19:44:54 16659 Blk swfm 86 rd red rock, multiple callers for active call | no report asalvatierra

20:09:42 1300 Blk nsand hills rd – n sector rd red Rock, Multiple callers for active call | no report aross

20:09:56 4800 Blk barth rd lockhart, runaway | report taken asalvatierra 8242

20:45:14 Hwy 80 at fm 110 san marcos, accident minor | citation aross 8243

21:09:31 100 Blk savannah oaks dr Dale, noise complaint | no report asalvatierra 8243

21:16:08 700 Blk ss main st fentress, fire-structure | no report asalvatierra

21:23:50 300 Blk cherry ave ave luling, assist motorist | no report asalvatierra 8203

21:37:47 Hwy 80, traffic stop/arrest | no report aross 8243

21:49:50 Hwy 183 exxon, traffic stop/arrest | no report asalvatierra 8203

23:09:07 N old bastrop hwy and hwy 80 San Marcos, accident major | no report aross 8243

23:19:21 2300 Blk swhighway 142 – sw sector hwy Martindale, Refer to other agency | referred to

Another agency aross

March 1

04:52:13 4800 Blk barth rd Lockhart, follow up investigation | supplement asalvatierra 8242

06:24:00 5500 Blk fm 1854 vehicle emer call, multiple callers for active call |Cancel/disregard aross

06:25:40 5500 Blk fm 1854 Dale, accident-hit&run | other asalvatierra 8232

07:07:29 4100 Blk sector w – tmobile usa Lockhart, refer to other agency | referred to another agency mrodgers

07:20:03 Hwy 80, traffic control/direct | made secure mrodgers 8203

08:25:46 10838 Blk san marcos hwy Lockhart, theft | report taken mrodgers 8232

08:50:50 Sh130, loose livestock | other mrodgers 8234

09:20:46 8000 Blk state park rd lockhart, animal in trap | made secure mrodgers 8234

10:24:03 1100 Blk fm 1854 dale, loose livestock | other lbarrios 8234

10:32:12 1500 Blk ee market st – n sector st Lockhart, 911 hang up call | other mrodgers

10:41:27 1900 Blk ww comal st – se sector st Pearsall, other | other mrodgers

10:49:22 Williamson rd, loose livestock | other mrodgers 8234

11:03:40 99 Blk misty dr kyle, ems call | other mrodgers esd11

11:53:34 76 Blk jack pine rd red rock, information | other lbarrios 8230

12:08:14 Quail run rd Lockhart, accident no injury | other mrodgers 8232

12:09:43 1300 Blk carter rd Dale, information | no report lbarrios 8230

12:13:26 1500 Blk nsunflower trl – n sector Luling, refer to other agency | referred to another agency mrodgers

12:18:23 98 Blk ss old spanish trl – w sector kyle, refer to other agency | referred to another agency mrodgers

22-03-0022 03/01/2022 12:25:27 Bluebonnet rd lockhart, information | other lbarrios 8230

13:07:40 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector Luling, accident minor | other mrodgers

13:24:38 300 Blk tierra alta ranch rd, civil matter | other mrodgers civ 1

13:35:24 900 Blk rolling ridge rdge Lockhart, alarm residence | other lbarrios 8232

13:42:35 1500 Blk colton ln ln, civil matter | other mrodgers 2404

13:43:11 300 Blk fox ln ln, burn ban violation | other mrodgers

14:01:41 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector st Lockhart, refer to other agency | referred to another motorist | made secure mrodgers 8232

14:31:34 2200 Blk biggs rd, ems call | other mrodgers 8230

14:34:59 4100 Blk sector w – tmobile usa Lockhart, refer to other agency | referred to another agency mrodgers

14:42:40 100 Blk meadow trail, civil matter | other mrodgers 2404

15:12:35 4200 Blk fm 2984 luling, civil matter | referred to another agency mrodgers 8232

15:13:10 Fm 86, assist motorist | made secure lbarrios 8230

15:40:19 8000 Blk nwcamino real – nw sector Kyle, refer to other agency | referred to another agency mrodgers

15:43:47 300 Blk kinsey trl, assist another agency | other mrodgers cid 4

15:49:47 East fm 20, reckless driving | other mrodgers 8230

15:53:26 100 Blk meadow trail dale, stray dog | follow up mrodgers

16:43:39 100 Blk dale lane ln Dale, loose livestock | other mrodgers 8234

16:46:19 1600 Blk shenandoah trl Lockhart, civil matter | no report mrodgers 2113

17:04:45 Camino real Buda, loose livestock | referred to another

Agency mrodgers

17:09:14 2000 Blk nwwilliamson rd – nw sector Rd Lockhart, refer to other agency | referred to another agency mrodgers

17:14:47 2500 Blk swcamino real – sw sector Kyle, refer to other agency | referred to another agency mrodgers

17:31:00 1200 Blk williamson rd Lockhart, stray dog | other mrodgers 8240

17:32:19 Camino real Buda, accident no injury | referred to another agency mrodgers

March 2

00:54:13 65 Blk fm 3158, ems call | no report aross

01:49:35 Highland ranch way, traffic stop/arrest | no report aross 8242

05:14:44 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector st Lockhart, 911 misdial | no report aross

05:37:22 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector st Lockhart, refer to other agency | referred to another agency aross

05:44:55 Fm 1322 north of ivy switch Luling, accident major | other aross 8213

06:18:13 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector st Lockhart, refer to other agency | referred to another agency aross

07:15:45 2500 Blk ncamino real – n sector Kyle, refer to other agency | referred to another agency kdavila

08:00:30 Camino real Buda, loose livestock | referred to another agency kdavila

08:42:06 100 Blk meadow trail, follow up investigation | other kdavila 8234

09:08:41 100 Blk sunset ridge rdge Maxwell, threats | no report kdavila

10:39:22 10700 Blk hwy 183 nb hwy Lockhart, refer to other agency | referred to another agency kdavila

10:45:38 6900 Blk San Marcos hwy Prairie Lea, citizen contact | found secure kdavila 8211

11:30:32 7200 Blk hwy 80 hwy, welfare concern | other kdavila 8210

12:20:47 0500 Blk ssan marcos hwy – s sector hwy Lockhart, refer to other agency | referred to another agency kdavila

12:41:13 Highland ranch way dale, citizen contact | found secure kdavila 8213

13:09:43 8200 Blk us hwy 183 hwy Lockhart, traffic stop/arrest | arrest on view kdavila 8210

13:32:03 65 Blk fm 3158 Dale, ems call | fire call kdavila

13:58:14 Hwy 142 Lockhart, debris in roadway | made secure kdavila 8213

14:09:31 900 Blk star rd Lockhart, civil matter | no report lbarrios 8234

14:24:08 1100 Blk dickerson rd Martindale, grass fire | fire call kdavila emc2

15:32:15 8000 Blk challenger dr brooks city Base, information | cancel/disregard kdavila

16:08:21 1500 Blk sesunflower trl – se sector Luling, refer to other agency | referred to another agency kdavila

16:47:37 1400 Blk swaustin rd – sw sector rd Luling, refer to other agency | referred to another agency kdavila

16:51:33 1900 Blk fm 713 lockhart, criminal mischief | report taken kdavila 8211

16:57:24 2300 Blk seawillow rd lockhart, civil matter | referred to another agency kdavila 8210

17:36:17 2300 Blk seawillow rd lockhart, civil matter | no report kdavila 8223

19:07:13 37 Blk tower rd Luling, criminal trespass | no report kdavila 8224

19:18:44 Fm 1854 mustang ridge, reckless driving | other jsalinas

19:25:12 Schuelke rd Kyle, welfare concern | cancel/disregard jsalinas

22:10:01 1200 Blk reed dr luling, 911 open line | referred to another agency jsalinas

22:47:27 100 Blk walnut creek ln Dale, verbal disturbance | no report jsalinas 8224

22-03-0139 03/02/2022 23:34:47 1200 Blk reed dr luling, refer to other agency | referred to another agency jsalinas

March 3

01:43:18 1200 Blk reed dr Lockhart, refer to other agency | referred to

another agency jsalinas

01:53:14 14000 Blk hwy 80 hwy martindale, loose livestock | cancel/disregard xthomas

01:53:35 1200 Blk reed dr mustang ridge, refer to other agency | referred to another agency jsalinas

02:38:19 80 Blk hidden path rd lockhart, welfare concern | no report jsalinas 8224

04:35:11 13318 Blk fm 86 dale, burglary commercial | cancel/disregard jsalinas

04:54:44 Fm 1322, accident minor | other jsalinas 8223

04:55:49 Stairtown rd vehicle emer call, accident major | other jsalinas 6b1004

06:38:06 1300 Blk young ln Lockhart, assist ems-violent | other jsalinas 8211

07:20:54 Fm 183, assist motorist | made secure lhiles 8203

07:32:56 1600 Blk chamberlin rd Dale, verbal disturbance | other lhiles 8211

08:32:23 2500 Blk swcamino real – sw sector Kyle, 911 misdial | referred to another agency lhiles

09:25:18 1900 Blk fm 713 Lockhart, disturbance | cancel/disregard lhiles 8213

09:47:49 Hw 80 martindale, traffic control/direct | other lbarrios 2309

210:03:57 4400 Blk barth rd Lockhart, follow up investigation | follow up lhiles

10:06:07 U300 blk sector ne – tmobile usa Dale, refer to other agency | referred to another agency lhiles

10:25:54 1200 Blk reed dr Lockhart, transport subject | other lhiles 8282

10:39:07 700 Blk rosewood st lockhart, refer to other agency | referred to another agency lhiles

12:41:49 20027 Blk hwy 80 hwy martindale, ems call | fire call kdavila squad 61

12:44:14 900 Blk san jacinto st, traffic stop | citation lhiles 2107

13:20:42 9200 Blk hwy 142 hwy Martindale, grass fire | fire call kdavila Maxwell fire rescue

13:27:45 100 Blk stower ln – s sector ln Cedar Creek, multiple callers for active call | Cancel/disregard lhiles

13:28:05 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector st Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | cancel/disregard lhiles

13:56:23 300 Blk railroad st maxwell, tx follow up investigation | other kdavila cid 4

14:17:51 200 Blk hidden path rd Lockhart, theft | other kdavila 8213

14:53:24 2000 Blk swwilliamson rd – sw sector rd Lockhart, 911 hang up call | cancel/disregard kdavila

14:54:12 100 Blk fourth st Lockhart, ems call | other kdavila brush 74

15:30:39 2300 Blk seawillow rd , civil matter | other lhiles 8213

15:31:01 1500 Blk washburn rd luling, discharge firearms | other lhiles 8211

15:33:39 200 Blk hidden path rd rd lockhart, tx welfare concern | no report kdavila 8213

16:26:16 2100 Blk old kelley rd, smoke investigation | other kdavila dale vfd

16:27:25 200 Blk shidden path rd cedar creek, disturbance | report taken lhiles 821

22-03-0212 03/03/2022 17:52:44 1300 Blk ecrystal river parkway – e secto San Marcos, ems call | fire call lhiles Maxwell Fire Rescue

17:53:58 Old lytton springs rd Caldwell so, accident no injury | no report kdavila esd11

18:10:25 Fm 1185, assist motorist | other lhiles 8224

18:55:30 1300 Blk young ln , follow up investigation | no report asalvatierra 8210

19:42:14 I-10 wb gonzales, reckless driving | referred to another agency asalvatierra

01:09 A100 blk i-10 access rd east Luling, welfare concern | other asalvatierra

2 20:26:55 5300 Blk schuelke rd Kyle, civil matter | no report asalvatierra 8224

20:27:13 1400 Blk old mcmahan rd rd Lockhart, intoxicated individual | no report xthomas 8223

22:42:14 Seawillow rd , loose livestock | no report asalvatierra 8223

March 4

00:25:16 8500 Blk state park rd Lockhart, ems call | other asalvatierra

05:25:45 200 Blk nwnw river rd martindale, runaway | no report jsalinas 8232

06:00:31 900 Blk mustang hollow lp Buda, criminal mischief | no report jsalinas 8232

06:21:11 4800 Blk nn us hwy 183 s hwy Lockhart, ems call | other jsalinas

06:40:35 500 Blk pebblestone rd rd Dale, complaint | other jsalinas 8230

07:31:16 Fm 2001 Lockhart, welfare concern | arrest warrant mrodgers 8232

07:37:16 100 Blk hillcrest ln Dale, ems call | other mrodgers

08:46:20 Harwood rd, loose livestock | unable to locate lbarrios 8230

09:00:19 200 Blk maple st , mental subject | other mrodgers 8232

09:14:36 1400 Blk union hill rd Luling, follow up investigation | follow up lbarrios

09:49:31 200 Blk skyline dr dr martindale, welfare concern | found secure lbarrios 8232

10:31:12 3600 Blk dry creek rd lockhart, loose livestock | made secure mrodgers 8230

10:44:08 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector Luling, refer to other agency | referred to

Another agency mrodgers

11:21:37 1300 Blk county line rd Dale, welfare concern | other mrodgers 8230

11:56:41 300 Blk walnut creek ln red rock, ems call | other mrodgers

12:00:55 700 Blk st joseph st st , neighbor dispute | public assistance provided mrodgers 8232

13:05:34 Young ln Lockhart, stray dog | unable to locate asalvatierra 8232

13:21:14 8300 Blk eeast fm 20 Dale, ems call | referred to another agency mrodgers

13:38:37 2200 Blk witter rd rd dale, stray dog | unable to secure mrodgers 8230

14:21:38 10344 Blk state park rd Lockhart, alarm residence | no report asalvatierra 8232

14:55:14 4200 Blk fm 2984 Luling, criminal trespass | no report mrodgers 8232

14:55:19 2200 Blk witter rd Lockhart, tx stray dog | other lbarrios

14:56:57 St johns rd Dale, loose livestock | cancel/disregard mrodgers

15:10:25 2500 Blk ncamino real – n sector Kyle, reckless driving | other mrodgers

215:46:55 5400 Blk east fm 20 Lockhart, suspicious vehicle | found secure mrodgers 8232

16:00:20 Fm 1185, welfare concern | no report asalvatierra 8232

216:15:44 800 Blk nn commerce st st lockhart, civil matter | no report asalvatierra 2403

16:20:33 16659 Blk fm 86 Dale, neighbor dispute | criminal trespass

Warning mrodgers 8232

16:23:27 16689 Blk fm 86 Dale, multiple callers for active call |cancel/disregard mrodgers

16:29:25 Fm 1322, cruelty to animals | unable to locate asalvatierra 8232

16:47:16 Hwy 183 nb Lockhart, accident minor | other asalvatierra 8230

17:06:44 500 Blk ee market st st Lockhart, civil matter | no report asalvatierra 2403

17:17:16 Hwy 90, assist motorist | made secure mrodgers 8203

17:21:03 Foster blvd San Marcos, discharge firearms | no report asalvatierra 8243

17:50:33 7700 Blk san marcos hwy hwy Luling, child custody dispute | no report mrodgers 8241

17:53:33 100 Blk beaver tail rd rd Dale, ems call | no report asalvatierra

18:40:57 100 Blk bartlett ln ln 78656, civil matter | no report asalvatierra 8243

20:46:38 Hwy 183 sb, assist motorist | no report aross 8242

21:09:11 East fm 20 dale, reckless driving | referred to another agency asalvatierra

21:09:16 20035 Blk camino real dale, tx animal welfare concern | other aross 8242

22:23:03 2500 Blk ncamino real – n sector kyle, reckless driving | referred to another agency aross

22:41:00 100 Blk misty ln ln kyle, animal welfare concern | other asalvatierra

22:46:13 W san antonio st, flag down | no report aross 8242

23:25:38 800 Blk sebebee rd – se sector rd kyle, refer to other agency | referred to another agency asalvatierra

March 5

02:42:30 300 Blk el rey dr dr kyle, ems call | no report aross squad 1108

02:54:45 9100 Blk san marcos hwy hwy fentress, citizen contact | no report aross 8241

05:54:57 10700 Blk nn hwy 183 hwy mustang ridge, hit and run | referred to another agency aross

07:16:50 2000 Blk reyes rd rd luling, verbal disturbance | made secure mrodgers 8232

07:23:47 55 Blk seacorn rd – se sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

07:35:45 HWY 304 ROSANKY, LOOSE LIVEstock | unable to locate mrodgers 8232

08:05:11 100 Blk caracara ln ln, stray dog | made secure mrodgers 8230

08:13:23 8200 Blk fm 672 lockhart, animal attack | other mrodgers 8232

09:21:54 3500 Blk fm 3158 lockhart, ems call | other mrodgers mcmahan vfd

09:29:57 55 Blk nacorn rd – n sector rd lockhart, drug activity | referred to another agency mrodgers

09:37:00 6100 Blk hwy 183 sb hwy, ems call | fire call mrodgers midco fire rescue

09:48:34 1400 Blk union hill rd, follow up investigation | no report mrodgers 8230

10:00:00 Mlk jr industrial blvd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency mrodgers

10:05:05 8000 Blk nwcamino real – nw sector kyle, refer to other agency | referred to another agency mrodgers

11:45:30 20050 Blk camino real dale, injured deer or animal | no report mrodgers 8232

22-03-0345 03/05/2022 12:05:54 Camino real maxwell, debris in roadway | unable to locate asalvatierra 8243

12:36:28 Us hwy 183, loose livestock | unable to locate asalvatierra 8232

12:37:23 Hwy 183 sb lockhart, accident major | other mrodgers

12:37:46 55 Blk nacorn rd – n sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other asalvatierra

12:38:21 U300 blk sector nw – tmobile usa luling, multiple callers for active call | other asalvatierra

12:39:28 200 Blk ssouth ln – nw sector ln lockhart, multiple callers for active call | other mrodgers

13:25:22 3800 Blk fm 671 luling, alarm residence | no report asalvatierra 8232

13:26:01 Misty lane kyle, welfare concern | no report mrodgers 8230

13:57:04 3200 Blk washburn rd rd luling, loose livestock | made secure mrodgers 8232

14:23:57 San marcos hwy prairie lea, welfare concern | no report asalvatierra 8230

14:36:53 100 Blk morgan rd luling, civil matter | referred to another agency mrodgers 8232

15:04:10 Camino real kyle, reckless driving | unable to locate asalvatierra mr8

15:12:52 State highway 130 hwy lockhart, reckless driving | unable to locate asalvatierra 8243

15:25:06 State highway 130, welfare concern | no report mrodgers 8243

15:28:12 100 Blk pettytown rd, burn ban violation | no report asalvatierra

15:28:22 Fm 672 buda, burn ban violation | fire call mrodgers dale vfd

15:28:52 Camino real lockhart, loose livestock | no report asalvatierra mr8

15:31:23 Camino real – se sector buda, multiple callers for active call | no report mrodgers

16:21:30 State highway 130 lockhart, welfare concern | arrest on view asalvatierra 8243

16:22:50 5900 Blk hwy 183 sb hwy lockhart, neighbor dispute | no report mrodgers 8230

16:41:50 Fm 2720 lockhart, assist motorist | no report asalvatierra 8232

17:11:10 Hwy 142 lockhart, reckless driving | other mrodgers

17:23:32 Sand holler rd dale, loose livestock | made secure asalvatierra

17:46:13 Hwy 183 sb kyle, fire-brush | no report asalvatierra esd11

17:46:27 2500 Blk secamino real – se sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | other asalvatierra

17:47:04 2500 Blk secamino real – se sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | no report asalvatierra

17:47:58 Barth rd lockhart, loose livestock | no report mrodgers 8242

17:54:22 1300 Blk sfm 2001 – sector s buda, multiple callers for active call | fire call mrodgers

17:58:18 500 Blk nsilent valley rd – n sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | fire call mrodgers

18:39:34 4900 Blk fm 713 lockhart, ems call | no report asalvatierra 8240

18:45:45 San marcos hwy san marcos, burn ban violation | no report asalvatierra martindale

Fire rescue

18:50:30 4400 Blk fm 86 , tx stray dog | no report aross 8241

18:52:45 100 Blk roxy jack ln ln, discharge firearms | no report aross 8242

22-03-0403 03/05/2022 20:57:30 2300 Blk swhighway 142 – sw sector hwy

Martindale, reckless driving | unable to locate asalvatierra

22-03-0404 03/05/2022 21:02:55 500 Blk highland ranch way dale, ems call | no report aross

21:12:52 38 Blk skyridge dr dr martindale, juvenile complaint | no report asalvatierra 8243

21:51:56 200 Blk hidden path rd lot 403 rd lockhart, disturbance | no report aross 8242

22:49:18 I 10 west of bucces luling, assist motorist | referred to another agency aross

22:55:59 Hay patch trl red rock, discharge firearms | unable to locate asalvatierra 8241

23:23:34 95 Blk mimosa st st maxwell, ems call | no report aross

23:27:45 200 Blk hidden path rd rd lockhart, follow up investigation | unable to locate asalvatierra 8240

23:50:39 600 Blk ww austin st st , tx disturbance | no report aross 8240

March 6

00:18:52 2500 Blk dale ln ln dale, disturbance | no report aross 8241

00:26:46 300 Blk hillview rd rd , tx discharge firearms | no report aross

01:31:14 Crossroads dr, loud music | no report aross 8242

01:57:02 100 Blk hazenut cv , ems call | other aross 8242

02:52:12 500 Blk fm 2984, welfare concern | no report aross 8240

04:02:12 2000 Blk old colony line rd dale, suspicious vehicle | no report aross 8242

07:16:24 Fm 1854, loose livestock | made secure mrodgers 8232

09:03:02 5700 Blk us hwy 183 hwy lockhart, follow up investigation | no report mrodgers 8230

09:17:00 3300 Blk county line rd rd dale, stray dog | made secure mrodgers 8232

09:33:12 4000 Blk fm 672 dale, injured deer or animal | made secure mrodgers 8230

09:35:53 3600 Blk fm 1854 dale, tx loose livestock | made secure mrodgers 8232

10:41:01 800 Blk mustang hollow lp buda, ems call | fire call mrodgers esd11

22-03-0442 03/06/2022 11:47:33 100 Blk city view cir cir maxwell, ems call | fire call mrodgers maxwell fire

Rescue

22-03-0444 03/06/2022 12:17:43 Fm 2720 lockhart, tx welfare concern | report taken mrodgers 8232

12:19:38 98 Blk ss old spanish trl – se sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | other asalvatierra

13:21:22 5900 Blk hwy 183 sb hwy , tx criminal mischief | other mrodgers 8230

13:48:17 700 Blk tierra verde run dale, disturbance | no report asalvatierra 8232

14:11:40 900 Blk old lockhart rd, cruelty to animals | report taken asalvatierra 8243

22-03-0459 03/06/2022 14:32:57 98 Blk garrett trl maxwell, welfare concern | no report asalvatierra 8232

16:02:45 Camino real dale, tx water leak | no report asalvatierra mr 4

16:19:06 90 Blk romberg rd dale, stray dog | no report asalvatierra 8243

16:30:02 100 Blk ww apaloosa trl dale, verbal disturbance | no report asalvatierra 8232

17:16:49 1300 Blk pettytown rd rd dale, grass fire | no report asalvatierra mcmahan vfd

17:40:52 Fm 1854 dale, accident minor | other asalvatierra 8242

17:41:28 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector buda, multiple callers for active call | other asalvatierra

18:05:43 10450 Blk ss hwy 183 hwy lockhart, assist motorist | no report mrodgers 8240

18:17:07 Fm 1185 lockhart, water leak | other asalvatierra

18:20:36 100 Blk hazelnut cove dale, tx follow up investigation | no report mrodgers 8242

18:27:24 2500 Blk ncamino real – n sector kyle, refer to other agency | referred to another agency asalvatierra

18:35:28 300 Blk pleasant valley ln ln dale, recovered missing | supplement asalvatierra 8243

19:03:01 2000 Blk 22-03-0481 03/06/2022 19:33:19 midco fire, assist another agency | other aross midco fire

Rescue

19:35:13 Fifth st maxwell, discharge firearms | unable to locate asalvatierra 8243

19:49:56 Fm 671 luling, multiple callers for active call | other aross

19:52:38 Fm 671 luling, accident major | no report asalvatierra 8241

20:00:34 6500 Blk ee fm 20 , welfare concern | found secure aross 8242

20:05:54 15288 Blk camino real kyle, welfare concern | other asalvatierra 824

20:17:22 100 Blk church st st maxwell, disturbance | unable to locate aross 8240

22:26:36 400 Blk saddlebred dr, loud music | no report aross 8242

22:40:54 700 Blk tierra verde run dale, suicidal subject | other asalvatierra 8242

22:51:52 400 Blk maverick dr dale, loud music | unable to locate aross 8242

23:08:36 State highway 130, accident minor | other aross 8240