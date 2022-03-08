Octaviano R. Molina Share:







Mr. Octaviano R. Molina, 80, beloved Husband, Father, and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on March 1, 2022.

He entered this world on March 22, 1941 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Reyes and Francisca Molina.

Mr. Molina was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Juan Molina, Jesse Molina, Reyes Molina, Jr., and a sister, Vicenta Molina.

He is survived by his wife Rosa Carmona; daughter Lupita Carmona; daughter Elizabeth Molina; son Nickolas Molina; son Toby Molina; son Mickey Molina; son Chris Molina; brother Ted Molina; sister Angela Molina; sister Lupe Molina; sister Manuela Molina; former spouse Maria Molina.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home, with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Uhland, Texas. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Uhland, Texas.