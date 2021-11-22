William A. McCarter, Jr. Share:







Better known as “Bill” or “Papa”, William A. McCarter, Jr. passed away at home surrounded by his family on November 19, 2021. He was 68 years old.

Bill was born in Dallas on July 12, 1953, to the late William Archie McCarter, Sr. and Jean Erickson McCarter. As a young man he enjoyed many years visiting the family farm in Corsicana and grew up in the Methodist Church. Bill earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech and worked in sales for electrical supplies including cable wiring, conductors, and conduit to large electric companies.

He enjoyed his work, but the love of his life was his family, especially his grandchildren. He had no greater joy than to fix toys for his grandchildren and spend time with the family. Family was so important that Bill became the ringleader organizing the McCarter family reunions back in Corsicana.

Bill will be remembered for his respectful conduct and manners.

He is preceded in death by his parents and Uncle Charles Vernon McCarter.

He has left a void in the hearts of many including his wife of 44 years, Paula Thomasson McCarter; his daughters, Rebecca McCarter Hunter and her husband CJ and Rachel McCarter O’Leary and her husband Travis; grandchildren, Jolie Nicole Hunter, Carter Brice O’Leary, and Audrey Lyn O’Leary; sister, Gayle McCarter Lamers and her husband Patrick; brother, Charles Frederick McCarter and his wife Maria Cristina; brothers-in-law, Walter Ward Thomasson and wife Lyn and Randy Kirk Thomasson; niece, Kacie Michelle Russell; nephews, Joshua Charles McCarter, Joseph Weldon Hunnicutt and Derek Ward Thomasson; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Hopewell Cemetery located in Corsicana. Pallbearers are Charles McCarter, CJ Hunter, Travis O’Leary, Josh McCarter, Joe Hunnicutt and Patrick Lamers.