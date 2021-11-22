Zelma Faye Pearson Share:







Zelma Faye (Woulard) Pearson has gone to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the age of 101. Zelma was born August 18, 1920, to William Robert Woulard and Bertha Wigginton. She is preceded in death by her husband Alfred James Pearson, sons James Alvin Pearson and Robert Lavale Pearson, grandsons James Allen Pearson and Robert Lavale “Bobby” Pearson Jr. She is survived by her daughter in law Carmen (Cowdrey) Pearson, grandson Donnie Pearson, grand-daughter Karen Sue Simmons, grand-daughter Melissa (Pearson) Alvarez (Manuel), grandson James “Monty” Pearson (Catherine); and Great-grandchildren: Jennifer (Cody), Justin (Heather), Crystal, Samantha, Crystalyn (Jaylen), Scottie (Heather), Chris, Kelly (Paula), Jonathan (Ali), Heaven, Caitlyn, Brenna; and Great-Great-grandchildren: Joe, Hailie, Andrew, Kate, and Jonathan.

Zelma lived through the depression, picking cotton, raising, and growing her own food, and cooking on an open fire. After raising her children, she went to work at Betty Brooks Factory in Lockhart for several years where she learned to sew. This skill allowed her to make her own clothes and many outfits for her grandchildren. After she retired, she stayed busy taking care of people, growing a garden, mowing her own grass, and driving until she was in her mid-90s.

Known to always put others first, she took care of many people throughout her life. The Lord gave her a Servant’s Heart to love, shape, and mold those most precious to her. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were “her babies” and she was proud to have taken care of them from when they were little. She truly was the matriarch of a five-generation family, born and raised in Texas.

Visitation was held at the Lockhart McCurdy Funeral Home, located at 105 E Pecan St, Lockhart, TX on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral Services were held at the Lockhart Church of Christ, located at 317 S. Blanco Street, Lockhart, TX on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 1:00 pm. For more information visit: mccurdyfuneralhome.com

Refreshments and light snacks were served prior to the service at the church.