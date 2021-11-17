Jan “Roberts” Barron Share:







Janice Louise “Roberts” Barron, 79, of Clyde, former resident of Lockhart, died Monday, November 15th, 2021 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 21st, 2021 at Bailey Howard Funeral Home in Clyde, Texas. Burial will follow in Sabanno Cemetery in Eastland County.

Jan was born November 27th, 1941 in Brownwood to J.R. and Gladys Geraldine (Scott) Barron. She graduated from Clyde High School and later attended real estate school in Austin. She married Rod Roberts in Clyde in 1963 and worked as a real estate broker for many years. After her first marriage ended, she later married Don Pitts in Ft. Worth in 1990. Jan was a member of the Cowboy Heritage Church, Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the Mountain Trails writers of Alpine.

She is survived by her 2 daughters Julie “Roberts” Forbing and husband Jerry of Dale, Sheila “Roberts” Dela Rosa and former husband Ruben of Haltom City. 7 grand kids Trey Forbing of Dale, Amberly “Cross,” Kamp and husband Kyle of Burleson, Clarissa Shaefer of Corpus Christi, Michelle “Forbing” Hart and husband Dillon of Denver City, Adriana Dela Rosa and husband German of Haltom City, Erika Dela Rosa of Haltom City, Olivia Kamp of Ft. Worth. 3 great-grandchildren, Maddison Forbing, Santiago Olalde, and Eli Cross. Nephews Jason Barron and wife Ronda of Cross Plains, Brad Barron and wife Alice of Abilene, niece Laurie Halpin and husband Danny of Savannah, Georgia. Great nieces and nephews, Cayla, Coltyn, Chance, Erika, Elizabeth and Gabriel. Great-great nephew Kayson. Special friends James and Diane Sieglar of Wichita Falls.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, father of her children Rod Roberts, husband Don Pitts, daughter Mary “Pitts,” Kamp and brother Ray Barron.

If you would like to send flowers, contact Bailey Howard Funeral Home at 325-893-4255 or florist Hello Darlin at 325-386-8303.

Donations can be made in Jan’s name to:

1) Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch at 800-687-3722

For acknowledgement of family her daughters Julie and Sheila

2) Grand Companions Humane Society in her memory by going to grandcompanions.org