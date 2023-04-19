Retired Teachers visit State Capitol Share:







Last week was Retired Teachers Week at the State Capitol. Both Houses of the Legislature have passed COLA bills for Retired Teachers; House Bill 600 has been approved by the House and Senate Bill 10 has been approved by the Senate. A joint committee must now work out a compromise bill that can be approved by both houses and sent to the Governor. There were busloads of retired teachers from all over the state wearing red visiting the legislators and sitting in the Gallery at today’s sessions. Pictured are (from left) Ann Thomas, Legislative Chair for Caldwell County Retired Teachers, Representative Stan Gerdes, and Kathy Worley, Bastrop County Legislative Chair. Gerdes co-authored House Bill 600 which supports a COLA (Cost of Living Allowance) for retired teachers. Courtesy photo