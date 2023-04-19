Volunteers take on projects in 30 communities during LCRA Steps Forward Day Share:







Hundreds of Lower Colorado River Authority employees fanned out across parts of Texas to volunteer on dozens of community projects during LCRA’s annual day of service, Steps Forward Day.

On Friday, April 14, LCRA employees in Caldwell County worked on two projects. The volunteers:

* Painted shade structures, picnic tables and the pool house at Lockhart City Park.

* Painted a gazebo and landscaped at Patton Park in Luling.

Other Steps Forward Day projects ranged from painting benches at four downtown parks in San Angelo to laying sod in Lexington’s town square to planting shrubs and painting play obstacles in a maze at Legacy Park in El Campo.

“Steps Forward Day gives us the opportunity to give back and say thank you to our customer communities,” LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson said. “This year, about 640 employees volunteered to work on projects communities may not have the time or resources to complete on their own.”

Wilson said community service is an important part of LCRA.

“This day is about more than working hard on community projects,” Wilson said. “It’s about working with our customers and helping make our part of the world a little better.”

This year, LCRA employees volunteered on 34 Steps Forward Day projects in 30 communities: Austin, Bastrop, Brenham, Burnet, Cuero, Dripping Springs, El Campo, Flatonia, Fredericksburg, Goldthwaite, Gonzales, Hempstead, Kingsland, La Grange, Lexington, Llano, Lockhart, Luling, New Braunfels, Pflugerville, Round Rock, San Angelo, San Marcos, San Saba, Schulenburg, Shiner, Smithville, Sunrise Beach Village, Weimar and Wimberley.

LCRA launched its Steps Forward employee volunteer program in 2015. LCRA works with its customers to identify service projects in their communities, supplies the labor and helps provide the materials needed to complete the projects. For more information, visit www.lcra.org/stepsforward.

