Lions have tough loss against Liberty Hill

LISD

The Lockhart Lions basketball teams battled hard against a formidable Liberty Hill program Tuesday night, but came up short across at each level. The Varsity Lions fell, 57-32, while the Freshman and JV squads also faced challenging losses.

Despite the final score, LHS Head Coach Collin Hart praised the team’s effort and focus.

“We played extremely hard, and we knew what Liberty Hill was trying to do offensively,” Hart said. “We did a great job guarding their actions and stayed physical, which was key.”

Liberty Hill capitalized on turnovers in the first half, building a lead that proved too much to overcome. However, the Lions adjusted well after halftime, handling the pressure more effectively.

“If we could have done a better job taking care of the ball early, we would have been in a much better situation,” Hart noted.

Senior Dareon Loggins led the Lions with 13 points and a steal, while junior DJ Anthony contributed 9 points and 3 rebounds. Senior John Camacho added 4 points and 3 rebounds.

The Lions are already looking ahead, planning to review film and make adjustments for their next matchup against Liberty Hill in January.