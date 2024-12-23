Lockhart earns ‘Music Friendly Certified Community’ designation Share:







Governor’s Office

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Lockhart has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Lockhart on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a bigger, better Texas.”

“Congratulations to the City of Lockhart for being named a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Judith Zaffirini. “This prestigious designation highlights the city’s commitment to fostering music business-related economic development. Lockhart now is officially recognized for its vibrant music scene and ongoing dedication to supporting local musical talent. This achievement not only strengthens our cultural identity, but also sets the stage for more opportunities for growth. We enthusiastically salute the music, the community, and the exciting journey ahead for Lockhart.”

“This Music Friendly Texas Community designation not only highlights Lockhart’s dedication to supporting local musicians and businesses, but also strengthens its reputation as a premier destination for live music and tourism,” said Representative Stan Gerdes. “I’m proud to celebrate this milestone with the community and look forward to the continued growth and opportunities it will bring.”

“From hosting live music events on the historic Lockhart Square to the variety of venues here in town with live artists, it’s clear that Lockhart is a place where music is valued,” said Lockhart Mayor Lew White. “It only makes sense for Lockhart to seek the Music Friendly Texas Community designation. We want to make sure to support the musicians and artists who make Lockhart special and unite our community. This designation has been proven to boost local economies by supporting small businesses, creating jobs, and attracting tourism. We look forward to seeing Lockhart thrive in a variety of ways through this designation.”

“It’s great to have Lockhart be recognized for bringing live music to town,” said The Pearl owner Ronda Reagan. “I opened The Pearl nine years ago in January and started bringing artists to my stage immediately. Live music has grown with the addition of more businesses in our downtown historic district supporting it. With this designation making it official, Lockhart will be a star on the map as a Music Friendly Texas Community — a live music destination that will certainly attract more music lovers and musicians.”

“This is a truly an exciting milestone for Lockhart, a city celebrated for its rich culture, legendary barbecue, and a growing, authentic music scene,” said Troubadour Image + Sound owner Steven Collins. “Becoming a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community cements Lockhart as a hub for musicians and music lovers, creating opportunities for local talent to thrive and highlighting the unique contributions Lockhart brings to Texas music.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation, Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, Lockhart Downtown Business Association, and Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be held on Jan. 3 during Lockhart’s First Friday event and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.