Attention Lockhart High School Students and families

Need help with registration? LHS is hosting in-person registration events to support families with completing the online process in Skyward. Counselors will also be available to assist students who are new to the district.

Registration Dates (1:00–4:00 PM):

July 17, July 24, July 31, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7 and August 8.

Important: Students who are not registered by August 8 may experience a delayed start to the school year and may not begin on August 13 with their peers. Late registration may also impact course availability.

Don’t forget to bring a copy of your student’s transcript to help with accurate course placement.