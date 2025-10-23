Lions attend Women in STEM Share:







Screenshot











Last week, LISD’s CTE Lions hit the road for the Women in STEM event at Universal Technical Institute (UTI Austin). Students had the opportunity to tour the campus, meet professional technicians and business owners, and gain valuable insight into real-world skills and career paths. Representing LISD were instructors, Amanda Lowden and Mercedes Rodriguez, along with students Jaylene Rodriguez, Natalie Harlem, Emily Hernandez, Makayla Larma (welding), Rheanna Lopez, Angela Jaime, Samantha Lopez, and Joselinne Pedraza. A huge shoutout to LISD’s incredible educators and students for proudly representing LISD and showing that the future of STEM is bright.