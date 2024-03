LISD students, staff invited to Bobcats’ Community Day baseball game Share:







Texas State University will host a Community Day at its Bobcats’ baseball game vs. Louisiana on Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m.

All Lockhart ISD students and staff will receive a free ticket to the game. A code can be scanned at txst.com/CommunityDay and using the Promo Code LISD.

Additional tickets are $5 each.

Texas State is 7-8 on the season but has an 8-7 victory over Houston and an 11-10 win over then-No. 15 Texas.