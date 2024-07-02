Martindale to host annual Independence Day Parade Share:







Martindale will host its Independence Day Parade on Thursday, July 4, in downtown Martindale beginning at 10 a.m.

For more information visit martindale.texas.gov, or call City Hall at 512-357-2639.

If you have a Parade entry, call Mayor Katherine Glaze at 512-557-7883,or email her at kglaze@martindale.texas.gov.

For vendors, call Veronica Moreno at 512-940-3788.

There will be free parking at the vacant lot next to the Post Office and at Allen Bates Park.