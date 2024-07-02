Martindale to host annual Independence Day Parade
Martindale will host its Independence Day Parade on Thursday, July 4, in downtown Martindale beginning at 10 a.m.
For more information visit martindale.texas.gov, or call City Hall at 512-357-2639.
If you have a Parade entry, call Mayor Katherine Glaze at 512-557-7883,or email her at kglaze@martindale.texas.gov.
For vendors, call Veronica Moreno at 512-940-3788.
There will be free parking at the vacant lot next to the Post Office and at Allen Bates Park.