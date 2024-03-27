LISD names Saldivar as Director of Bilingual Education Share:







LISD

Lockhart Independent School District has named Monica Saldivar as Director of Bilingual Education.

Saldivar has worked in Lockhart ISD since 2012 in multiple roles and has served as Principal of Carver Early Education Center for the last two years.

“I am absolutely thrilled and honored to serve as the Director of Bilingual Education for Lockhart ISD,” Saldivar said. “I cannot wait to embark on this journey of promoting bilingual education and advocating for an equitable academic experience for all students.”

Saldivar began her career as a Bilingual Teacher in 2006, teaching in Grand Prairie ISD, Round Rock ISD, and Lockhart ISD over ten years. She became a Bilingual Instructional Coach in Lockhart ISD in 2017. Over the last six years, she has served Lockhart ISD in various administrative roles, including as an Assistant Principal at Navarro Elementary School, an Assistant Principal at Bluebonnet Elementary School, and a Principal at Carver Early Education Center.

“Monica Saldivar’s dedication to excellence in bilingual education and her commitment to unlocking the potential of every student exemplify the core values of Lockhart ISD,” Superintendent Mark Estrada said. “We are confident that under her leadership, LISD will continue to foster an excellent academic environment where all students can thrive.”

Saldivar is an alumni of the Holdsworth Campus Leadership Program and a member of the Texas Association for Bilingual Education.

“I am eager to collaborate with our dedicated staff, engage with the diverse community, and make a positive impact on the lives of our students,” Saldivar said. “Together, we will celebrate linguistic diversity and empower students to reach their fullest potential.”

Saldivar is a proud graduate of Lockhart High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from The University of North Texas and a Master of Education in Instructional Leadership and Administration from Stephen F. Austin University.

Saldivar will continue to serve as the principal at Carver Early Education Center for the remainder of the school year and will assume her new role on June 3.