Lions' volleyball finding groove with back-to-back wins







Special to the LPR

The Lockhart Lion volleyball season has been in full effect for about five weeks. In the time they have been competing, the varsity Lions have completed three full tournaments and three preseason matches, putting their record currently at 10-15 going into Tuesday night’s game against Bastrop and preparing for Homecoming against Canyon Lake at 5 p.m.

Lockhart is coming off back-to-back victories – 2-1 over San Antonio Southside and 2-1 over Del Rio, both in tournament action. LHS has won three of its last four, beating Karnes City, 2-1, on Aug. 25.

The Lockhart junior varsity and flex teams have diligently worked in practices to prepare for matches and tournaments. The LHS JV is sitting with a record of 1-2 and Flex 2-1 in their pre-season games going into the Big Cat Classic this weekend hosted by Dripping Springs.

The Lions begin district play on Friday, Sept. 8, at Leander.