Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Aug. 30

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Ashley Monical & Kevin Garinger, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

Kate Watson, 8 p.m.

Old Pal

John Mutchler, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

First Friday in downtown Lockhart, 5-8 p.m.

* * *

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

Bailey Rae with Landon Talley, 7 p.m.

Lilly’s Bar & Grill

Wyldewood Road Band, 7-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Die Hard Cynic, 8-11:55 p.m.

Old Pal

Gabor Nicholson, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Sherita Perez, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

Matt Castillo with Dean Willeford, 7 p.m.

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

Chad Cooke Band with Jeff Canada, 7 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Irish Music Session, 4:30-8 p.m.

The PEARL

Mandy Rowden, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

The PEARL

Girl Guitar Roadshow, 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.