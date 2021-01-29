Deaths at Parkview nursing home climb to three Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

There are now three confirmed COVID fatalities at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lockhart, according to data for the week ending Jan. 17 from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The data does not show any new fatalities for the week ending Jan. 17 but does add two new deaths for the week ending Jan. 3.

LPR reached out to the CDC to find out why the deaths from a previous week had changed, but emails were not returned by press time.

The deaths coincide with the first confirmed cases at Parkview, according to the CDC data. Parkview was reporting no COVID cases until the week of Dec. 20, 2020 when they reported 13 confirmed cases. The facility shows confirmed COVID cases among residents every week since.

The newly released CDC data did not show any new deaths at Chisolm Trail Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. They had the first COVID-attributed death of the pandemic at their facility the week of Jan. 10.

A statement on their website on Jan. 27 said there were residents and staff with COVID but did not list a current number. The CDC data, which only reports to the week of Jan. 17, shows 23 cases, up from 13 the previous week.