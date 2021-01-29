Lockhart hires new public information officer Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

Former Austin journalist Victoria Maranan will serve as the City of Lockhart’s new public information officer. She will take her post on Feb. 22.

“We are very fortunate to have Ms. Maranan working for the City of Lockhart,” City Manager Steve Lewis said in a release. “She brings a remarkable set of skills to Lockhart, and previous experience covering Central Texas she has a unique perspective. Making sure our community is informed and engaged is very important to us here in Lockhart.”

Maranan takes over from Miles Smith, who left in December 2020. Smith was the city’s first PIO, a role created in 2019.

Maranan has over 11 years of journalism experience, according to the release, most of which was spent at Spectrum New 1 Texas in Austin.

“I’m ecstatic and honored to be selected as the City of Lockhart’s Public Information Officer,” Maranan said in the release. “I’ve always enjoyed telling stories and it’s a privilege to be given the opportunity to do just that for Lockhart.”