Lockhart Lions boys varsity soccer team wins district opener 3-1







Coach’s recap:

The Lockhart Lions boys varsity soccer team gave their strongest performance of the season in their district opener on Jan. 27, coming away with a 3-1 victory over Travis High School at House Park in Austin.

“The boys moved the ball extremely well and created multiple opportunities on the night,” Head Coach Conrado Reyes said after the game.

According to HUDL, the Lions possessed the ball for over 66 percent of the match and took 16 shots to goal.

Travis scored the first goal in the 32nd minute of play, but the Lions responded with a pair of goals in the final 18 minutes of the half. The Lions added on in the second half with a goal by junior Edgar Bustos, his second of the night.

Saturday morning the Lions will host the Crockett Cougars at Lion Stadium. JV will play at 9:00 a.m. and varsity at 10:45 a.m. Tickets will be available on the school’s athletics website.