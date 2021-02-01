Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden issues order reopening bars Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

Bars in Caldwell County can once again open their doors to patrons, according to a release from Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden. Bars, which were ordered closed Jan. 13, can operate at 50 percent capacity, and all other businesses can operate at 75 percent capacity. Dance floors at bars remain closed.

“Opening bars does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a threat. Caldwell County residents are still susceptible to the virus,” Judge Haden said in a release. “As bars and similar businesses begin to open, we must all remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our community members. Please continue to observe recommended and common-sense safety practices in all public places.”

The move comes after Dr. John Hellerstedt of the Texas Department of State Health Services issued a statement on Sunday Jan. 31 saying that beds occupied by COVID patients at hospitals in Trauma Service Area O dropped below 15 percent for seven consecutive days.

The Pearl in Lockhart, which has been closed since the Jan. 13 order, said they would reopen their doors on Feb 3.

“We’re very excited to open again and to serve the community,” owner Ronda Reagan said by text. “We hope to see all our friends—new and old—soon for a cold beer, glass of wine, or one or Reuben’s cocktails. The PEARL takes local and state COVID rules seriously so we can provide a safe place to go for a drink. Cheers.”