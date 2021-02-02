Caldwell County Grand Jury indictments January 2021 Share:







By LPR Staff

The Caldwell County Grand Jury released the names of people who were indicted in January.



The Grand Jury convenes once per month to review cases currently pending prosecution with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s office and the law enforcement agencies.

During their sessions, the Grand Jury determines whether probable cause exists to pursue criminal prosecution of felony offenders. The Texas Code of Criminal Procedures provides that an indictment is to remain sealed until the individual has been arrested.

The grand jury for January had 18 total indictments, including 18 true bills released and 5 indictments that remained sealed.

The indictments released included:

Joseph Andrew Boudreaux, 40, of Lake Jackson, Fraudulent Possession of Indentifying Information

Johnny Lee Clemons, 49, of Gonzales, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Robert Green, 38, of Luling, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gilbert Medrano, 44, of Houston, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Joe Emanuel Mendez, Jr., 37, of Luling, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Joseph Gregory Barcase, Jr., 51, of Leander, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Xavier Ray Reyes, 23, of Lockhart, Assault Family Violence with Previous Conviction

Summer Michelle Conoway, 22, of Luling, Criminal Mischief

Alejandro Espinoza, Jr., 28, of Buda, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Cindi Renee Harding, 34, of Seguin, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Malcom Oshea Houston, 29, of Luling, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle

Brett Lane Powell, 35, of San Marcos, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jon Kevin Stroble, 26, of Luling, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle