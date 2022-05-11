Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter runs weekly on the post-register’s website at www.Post-register.com.

May 2

00:22:51 2300 Blk rolling ridge rd rdge Buda, assault | contact made jsalinas 8241

06:32:34 1200 Blk reed dr walk through | closed call jsalinas 8213

07:49:06 1100 Blk rocky rd Lockhart loose livestock | unable to locate kdavila 8261

08:06:10 200 Blk witter rd follow up investigation | closed call kdavila

08:16:46 1500 Blk black jack st stray dog | closed call kdavila 8261

08:22:45 4000 Blk barth rd debris in roadway | made secure kdavila 8211

08:34:08 10029 Blk fm 1854 follow up investigation | closed call kdavila civ 2

08:35:08 16333 Blk fm 713 Dale loose livestock | unable to locate zsikes 8261

08:51:25 100 Blk polonia rd Lockhart stray dog | closed call kdavila 8261

09:20:08 Fm 2001 stray dog | unable to secure kdavila

09:46:05 200 Blk nn. Colorado st traffic stop | citation kdavila 2112

09:46:44 1800 Blk schuelke rd Lockhart loose livestock | unable to locate zsikes 8261

10:25:11 300 Blk nwnw river rd Martindale, stray dog | other zsikes 8261

10:32:25 Us hwy 183, traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2112

11:24:37 300 Blk ss. Colorado st traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2112

11:38:49 Tenney creek rd loose livestock | made secure kdavila 8213

11:42:34 96 Blk second st Maxwell deliver message | contact made lbarrios 8211

12:13:14 6200 Blk s hwy 183 Lockhart, traffic stop | citation lhiles 2112

12:23:08 1900 Blk ss colorado st Lockhart, traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2112

12:55:04 East fm 20 debris in roadway | made secure lhiles 8213

13:01:04 3100 Blk fm 672 Lockhart, loose livestock | other lhiles

13:36:12 Fm 672 Lockhart, loose livestock | made secure lhiles 8203

13:48:22 State park rd traffic stop | citation lhiles 8213

14:06:02 10700 Blk fm 1322 Lockhart, loose livestock | made secure zsikes 8261

14:17:18 Sunflower trl – n sector Luling, multiple callers for active call | other lhiles

14:44:14 7200 Blk hwy 142 hwy loose livestock | other lhiles 8210

15:40:05 1700 Blk ss colorado st Lockhart, warrant service | other lhiles cso 5

16:12:07 Fm 86 Dale, suspicious person | unable to locate zsikes 8213

16:23:00 2800 Blk airport hwy San Marcos, possession of marijuana | report taken lhiles 8211

16:29:10 Track rd Dale, loose livestock | made secure zsikes 8261

17:11:06 20000 Blk San Marcos hwy san marcos, smoke investigation | cancel/disregard lhiles

17:52:03 1200 Blk ss colorado st Lockhart, investigation | other zsikes 2302

18:01:30 400 Blk ss commerce st Lockhart, investigation | other zsikes 2302

18:11:42 1300 Blk nn colorado st Lockhart, investigation | closed call zsikes 2302

18:13:18 27 Blk county line rd Dale, investigation | other zsikes 2302

18:20:44 8500 Blk fm 1854 Dale, investigation | citation zsikes 2302

18:48:09 1300 Blk fm 1854 Dale, investigation | citation zsikes 2310

19:21:29 Sh 130 Lockhart, welfare concern | other lhiles 8221

22:16:31 10450 Blk ss hwy 183 hwy Lockhart, multiple callers for active call | no report asalvatierra

22:16:37 10450 Blk ss hwy 183 Lockhart, motor vehicle crash | report taken lhiles 8220

22:21:25 10450 Blk s hwy 183 Luling, multiple callers for active call | no report asalvatierra

23:46:23 Sh 130 Mustang Ridge, reckless driving | unable to locate lhiles 8221

May 3

07:37:27 1000 Blk rosewood dr Dale, animal attack | closed call kdavila 8261

08:02:23 10555 Blk us hwy 183 Lockhart, found property | closed call zsikes 8213

08:49:46 Camino real Cedar Creek, loose livestock | referred to another

Agency kdavila

10:58:11 Political rd loose livestock | closed call kdavila 8210

11:17:12 3500 Blk lytton ln Dale, animal at large | closed call zsikes 8261

11:21:20 1200 Blk reed dr Lockhart, sexual assault | closed call kdavila

11:50:52 13 Blk maverick dr Dale, ems call | referred to another agency kdavila

12:07:08 Galveston cso, transport prisoner | closed call lhiles 8282

12:22:48 6100 Blk ss us hwy 183 Lockhart, ems call | other lhiles 8213

13:31:24 1000 Blk calder rd Dale, injured deer or animal | closed call lhiles 8261

13:33:59 Hwy 80 debris in roadway | closed call zsikes 8211

14:04:14 1000 Blk pecos st Lockhart, civil matter | other lhiles civ 2

14:05:01 Hwy 80, debris in roadway | made secure lhiles 8213

14:25:16 700 Blk neches st Lockhart, civil matter | other lhiles 2404

14:32:02 5400 Blk old colony line rd Lockhart, loose livestock | closed call lhiles 8205

15:03:50 2000 Blk old bastrop rd San Marcos death investigation | closed call lhiles 8211

15:58:15 6100 Blk ss us hwy 183 hwy Lockhart, ems call | closed call lhiles

15:59:23 2800 Blk airport hwy San Marcos, theft | closed call zsikes 8210

22-05-0196 05/03/2022 16:45:58 6400 Blk us hwy 183 Lockhart, assist motorist | closed call lhiles 8220

17:30:41 200 Blk glover ln Maxwell, ems call | closed call zsikes

18:24:14 1000 Blk county line rd Dale, criminal trespass | warning issued zsikes 8224

19:17:59 Plant rd Prairie Lea, suspicious vehicle | unable to locate mramirez 8223

19:28:20 800 Blk primrose ln harwood, criminal trespass | closed call lhiles 8223

19:30:27 200 Blk seals creek rd Lockhart, ems call | closed call asalvatierra

20:45:22 Pebblestone rd Dale, suspicious person | unable to locate asalvatierra 8223

23:23:33 10700 Blk nn hwy 183 Mustang Ridge, disturbance | closed call lhiles mr 4

23:32:46 8500 Blk state park rd Lockhart, discharge firearms | unable to locate asalvatierra 8223

23:54:06 200 Blk second st Maxwell, aggravated assault | report taken lhiles 8221

23:56:30 2300 Blk highway 142 – n sector hwy martindale, multiple callers for active call | closed call asalvatierra

May 4

00:55:20 400 Blk mustang meadow run dale, deadly conduct | arrest made asalvatierra 8223

04:16:00 500 Blk longhollow rd dale, fire-structure | no report asalvatierra 8224

07:23:27 200 Blk thomas dr lockhart, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 8232

08:45:43 200 Blk thomas dr martindale, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 8232

09:41:39 2800 Blk airport hwy san marcos, sexual assault | closed call lbarrios 8232

13:06:17 Old mcmahan rd lockhart, stray dog | unable to locate mramirez 8261

13:48:43 2200 Blk fm 86 luling, motor vehicle crash | no report mramirez 6b1007

13:56:25 2300 Blk fm 1984 civil matter | no report mramirez 8231

14:22:53 Hwy 183 n lockhart, loose livestock | no report mramirez 8261

14:28:23 100 Blk fm 1966 maxwell, follow up investigation | no report mramirez cid 4

16:12:27 Pecan lockhart, traffic stop | citation issued mramirez 2111

16:16:42 1900 Blk magnolia st luling, follow up investigation | no report mramirez cid 4

16:38:58 Track rd dale loose livestock | no report mramirez 8232

16:45:44 1500 Blk swsunflower trl – sw sector

Luling, reckless driving | no report mramirez

16:59:55 200 Blk tower rd lockhart, welfare concern | closed call lbarrios 8232

17:31:24 600 Blk chamberlin rd dale, criminal mischief | report taken mramirez

18:00:11 Hwy 183 n lockhart, loose livestock | no report mramirez

18:20:24 1500 Blk ee market st – n sector st lockhart,

Multiple callers for active call | no report mramirez

18:21:25 Sh 130 lockhart, suspicious circumstance | other mramirez 8240

18:45:49 2000 Blk ewilliamson rd – e sector rd lockhart,

Reckless driving | referred to another agency aross

19:44:15 19225 Blk camino real livestock complaint | contact made jsalinas 8243

20:12:15 2800 Blk airport hwy san marcos, assault | closed call aross

20:13:39 100 Blk morgan rd suspicious circumstance | report taken jsalinas 8242

20:17:59 2800 Blk airport hwy san marcos, assault | closed call aross

20:30:41 200 Blk walnut creek ln suspicious activity | found secure jsalinas 8243

21:43:40 Hwy 142 lockhart, reckless driving | closed call jsalinas

22:25:04 4500 Blk seawillow rd civil matter | closed call jsalinas 8242

23:03:12 4500 Blk seawillow rd theft | closed call jsalinas 8242

May 5

01:14:58 2300 Blk williamson rd loose livestock | no report aross 8243

06:17:48 7500 Blk hwy 142 lockhart, motor vehicle crash | closed call aross 8230

06:19:18 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call jsalinas

07:27:12 300 Blk rc ln lockhart, stray dog | closed call mrodgers

08:29:40 600 Blk hazelnut dr animal at large | closed call mrodgers

08:44:18 1100 Blk pebblestone rd rd dale, livestock on roadway | no report lbarrios

08:47:28 Political rd lockhart, loose livestock | closed call mrodgers 8261

08:54:27 County line rd dale, stray dog | closed call mrodgers 8261

09:27:08 300 Blk clark rd lockhart, animal attack | cancel/disregard lbarrios 8261

09:34:46 Hwy 142 , loose livestock | closed call lbarrios

09:51:44 2100 Blk old kelley rd lockhart, loose livestock | closed call lbarrios 8261

10:38:01 800 Blk tower rd lockhart, welfare concern | closed call mrodgers 8231

11:03:09 1000 Blk tomahawk trl lockhart, verbal disturbance | closed call mrodgers 8230

11:37:37 5500 Blk state park rd lockhart, neighbor dispute | closed call mrodgers 8231

12:11:07 200 Blk amancer dale, civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2408

12:28:45 Nelle ln civil matter | closed call mrodgers 2101

13:19:53 200 Blk hidden path rd lockhart, terroristic threats | closed call lbarrios 8231

13:24:12 200 Blk amanecer dr lockhart, civil matter | closed call mrodgers

13:29:52 400 Blk saddlebred dr lockhart, recovered missing | closed call lhiles 8205

13:39:24 1700 Blk rock rd kyle, ems call | closed call lhiles

14:11:22 700 Blk sierra dr follow up investigation | closed call mrodgers 8261

14:36:36 1200 Blk reed dr warrant service | closed call mrodgers

14:41:42 100 Blk shetland trl sexual abuse of child | closed call mrodgers cid 3

14:58:05 Hickory st traffic stop | citation lhiles 2107

15:11:00 38 Blk goodwin ct dale, civil matter | referred to another agency mramirez 8230

15:20:56 200 Blk scommerce st traffic stop | citation lhiles 2107

17:27:26 900 Blk pebblestone rd dale, loose livestock | closed call lhiles

20:03:18 4700 Blk hwy 142 lockhart, grass fire | closed call lhiles 8241

20:58:59 Fm 86 , tx loose livestock | made secure jsalinas 8242

22:02:38 Salt flat rd luling suspicious vehicle | cancel/disregard lhiles

22:34:52 20035 Blk camino real dale, burglary commercial | found secure jsalinas 8243

May 6

00:35:40 State park rd suspicious vehicle | closed call jsalinas 8242

1:07:18 San marcos hwy traffic stop | arrest made jsalinas 8242

01:10:08 Camino real buda, multiple callers for active call | closed call jsalinas

05:43:16 53 Blk nn. Old spanish trl kyle, ems call | cancel/disregard jsalinas

06:04:45 1000 Blk westwood rd welfare concern | closed call jsalinas 8213

06:59:00 Hwy 142 bastrop, loose livestock | closed call jsalinas 8211

07:10:27 6800 Blk hwy 304 rosanky, public service | closed call zsikes 8210

08:13:40 300 Blk rc ln llockhart, stray dog | closed call zsikes 8261

09:19:03 200 Blk old luling rd lockhart, ems call | closed call kdavila

09:55:02 Tumbleweed trl lockhart, loose livestock | unable to locate zsikes 8261

10:36:37 100 Blk skyview dr dr martindale, ems call | closed call kdavila 8211

22-05-0431 05/06/2022 10:41:37 700 Blk sierra dr lockhart, public service-aco | closed call kdavila

10:48:41 Political rd lockhart, loose livestock | closed call lbarrios 8261

11:12:59 600 Blk hazelnut dr dr dale, stray dog | closed call zsikes 8261

11:32:06 400 Blk old colony line rd rd dale, civil matter | closed call kdavila

11:43:53 700 Blk spoke hollow rd rd lockhart, livestock impound | closed call kdavila 8261

11:48:54 Hwy 21 traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2304

12:59:12 200 Blk swmesa dr – sw sector dr bastrop, reckless driving | closed call lhiles

13:46:47 9000 Blk hwy 142 traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2110

13:57:40 Camino real welfare concern | made secure kdavila 8211

14:03:07 200 Blk kennedy st civil matter | closed call lhiles 2103

14:12:28 600 Blk sherwood st civil matter | closed call lhiles 2103

14:31:23 100 Blk ward ln civil matter | closed call lhiles 2103

14:36:39 500 Blk fm 713 lockhart, fire-structure | cancel/disregard kdavila 8211

14:46:08 300 Blk dry creek rd loose livestock | closed call mramirez

15:14:45 200 Blk tierra verde run dale assault | criminal trespass warrant issued kdavila 8211

16:13:26 5800 Blk state park rd lockhart ems call | closed call kdavila

17:40:39 Us hwy 183 debris in roadway | closed call lhiles 8224

18:00:30 2100 Blk dale lndale livestock complaint | follow up kdavila

18:14:43 7100 Blk san marcos hwy lockhart, loose livestock | closed call lhiles

18:40:47 Fm 86 lockhart, loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles 8223

18:52:17 1300 Blk swsand hills rd – sw sector red rock, multiple callers for active call | closed

Call asalvatierra

18:54:01 Swhwy 142 hwy martindale, motor vehicle crash | closed call lhiles 1645

19:21:46 Fm 1322 luling, loose livestock | closed call asalvatierra 8223

22-05-0483 05/06/2022 19:55:37 2200 Blk ss. Colorado st, traffic stop | citation lhiles 2110

20:14:47 2100 Blk hwy 183 lockhart, traffic stop | citation issued asalvatierra 2110

20:23:18 Sewest ridge rd hwy martindale, disturbance | closed call asalvatierra

20:33:50 14940 Blk san marcos hwy martindale, welfare concern | closed call lhiles 1645

20:53:54 7000 Blk state park rd loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles 8221

21:18:43 Hwy 183 n assist motorist | closed call lhiles 8220

21:25:09 1400 Blk seaustin rd – se sector rd luling, referred to another agency asalvatierra

21:31:40 1400 Blk oak grove rd gr luling, fire-brush | no report asalvatierra brush 51

21:35:19 2500 Blk ncamino real – n sector kyle, multiple callers for active call | closed call lhiles

21:53:07 31 Blk nn. Old spanish trl kyle, welfare concern | cancel/disregard asalvatierra 8221

22:04:42 San marcos hwy lockhart, reckless driving | no report lhiles

22:26:40 9100 Blk san marcos hwy hwy fentress, intoxicated – driver | unable to locate lhiles 8221

23:05:19 Daybreak dr lockhart, loud music | closed call asalvatierra 8224

23:22:20 27 Blk county line rd dale, welfare concern | no report asalvatierra 8224

23:32:43 38 Blk maverick dr dale, discharge firearms | unable to locate asalvatierra 8220

May 7

01:10:14 1900 blk homannville trl lockhart, assault | no report asalvatierra 8224

01:49:36 Hwy 183 sb luling, abandoned vehicle | closed call asalvatierra 8220

07:26:30 Fm 672 lockhart, welfare concern | closed call zsikes 8211

07:39:34 300 Blk mockingbird ln ln luling, mutual aid | closed call kdavila

10:19:56 400 Blk sh130 lockhart, welfare concern | public assistance provided kdavila 8211

11:14:49 Whitesands trl dale, welfare concern | found secure zsikes 8211

12:06:25 8100 Blk hwy 142 hwy lockhart, loose livestock | follow up lhiles

12:18:24 500 Blk fm 1979 martindale, ems call | closed call lhiles

12:54:45 2500 Blk williamson rd lockhart, verbal disturbance | closed call lhiles 8211

13:17:40 2500 Blk williamson rd lockhart, civil matter | closed call kdavila

13:48:19 3000 Blk eeast fm 20 lockhart, welfare concern | unable to locate kdavila 8213

14:07:03 100 Blk river park dr martindale, traffic stop | citation kdavila 2306

14:12:24 Fm 2720 , traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2303

14:40:01 Fm 2720 , traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2303

15:03:29 8800 Blk camino real kyle, traffic stop | citation lhiles 2303

15:30:03 100 Blk river park dr martindale, traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2306

16:07:02 2300 Blk fm 1984 dale, civil matter | closed call lhiles 2303

16:37:16 100 Blk spotted horse trl dale, noise complaint | closed call zsikes 8210

17:12:06 Martindale rd , traffic stop | citation issued kdavila 2306

17:32:35 Unknown , traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2306

18:02:29 Hwy 80 , traffic stop | citation issued lhiles 2306

19:14:21 7200 Blk tenney creek rd luling, suspicious person | closed call lhiles 8223

19:26:30 Sh 130 lockhart, assist motorist | no report asalvatierra 8220

19:34:29 Fm 1322 lockhart, tx loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles

19:35:00 Hwy 142 martindale, traffic stop | citation issued asalvatierra 2306

20:01:47 Camino real dale, motor vehicle crash | referred to another agency asalvatierra 8224

20:01:51 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector Buda, multiple callers for active call | closed

Call asalvatierra

20:03:47 2700 Blk nih 35 frontage road – n sector hwy San Marcos, multiple callers for active call closed call asalvatierra

20:05:06 2000 Blk ewilliamson rd – e sector rd lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call asalvatierra

20:10:57 68 Blk maverick dr dr dale, tx loud music | no report lhiles 8223

21:54:49 2600 Blk sese river rd martindale, disturbance | closed call lhiles 1645

22:19:19 68 Blk maverick dr dale, loud music | closed call asalvatierra 8242

22:30:35 Maverick dr dale, loud music | closed call lhiles

23:52:38 20070 Blk ecamino real rd dale, assault | report taken asalvatierra 8221

23:57:58 200 Blk cottonwood trl maxwell, toud music | unable to locate lhiles 8223

May 8

00:08:41 U300 blk sector se – tmobile usa mustang ridge, multiple callers for active call | closed call asalvatierra

01:14:12 Saddlebred dr lockhart, loud music | no report asalvatierra

01:16:23 100 Blk kristopher dr maxwell, verbal disturbance | no report asalvatierra 8220

01:20:38 200 Blk fm 1984 maxwell, traffic hazard | no report asalvatierra

01:25:47 200 Blk fm 1984 maxwell, hit and run | no report asalvatierra 8220

01:26:55 Camino real lockhart, reckless driving | no report asalvatierra

01:32:45 300 Blk arrow ln luling, alarm residence | no report asalvatierra

01:42:11 Tierra verde run dale, discharge firearms | unable to locate asalvatierra 8221

01:52:48 2200 Blk austin rd luling, welfare concern | arrest made asalvatierra 8220

02:09:03 16985 Blk san marcos hwy martindale, assist motorist | no report asalvatierra

3:40:56 4100 Blk barth rd lockhart, loud music | closed call asalvatierra

03:50:12 100 Blk forister ranch dr dale, aggravated assault | report taken asalvatierra 8221

03:50:48 100 Blk seforister ranch dr dale, multiple callers for active call | no report asalvatierra

04:40:20 7500 Blk secamino real – se sector buda, multiple callers for active call | no report asalvatierra

07:41:17 2900 Blk hwy 142 hwy martindale, ems call | closed call mrodgers

09:43:56 Moved verify location caldwell county so, multiple callers for active call | closed

Call mrodgers

09:45:47 Fm 672 , loose livestock | closed call mrodgers

10:38:02 400 Blk semustang meadow run dale, criminal mischief | closed call mrodgers 8210

12:29:14 75 Blk fifth st lockhart, criminal mischief | report taken kdavila 8213

13:25:07 36 Blk skyline dr martindale, animal bite | follow up lhiles

15:30:07 200 Blk ssouth ln – nw sector ln lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed

Call lhiles

15:31:57 6100 Blk ss us hwy 183 hwy lockhart, civil matter | report taken kdavila 8211

16:37:10 13980 Blk avis rd dale, discharge firearms | unable to locate kdavila

16:45:26 6100 Blk ss us hwy 183 lockhart, multiple callers for active call | closed call kdavila

16:50:58 Dawn dr lockhart, loud music | closed call lhiles

17:32:46 Ih-10 wireless-guadalupe c, reckless driving | referred to another agency kdavila

17:47:36 Fm 672 dale, loose livestock | unable to locate zsikes 8221

18:50:20 12960 Blk camino real kyle-caldwell, motor vehicle crash | no report lhiles 8221

18:57:02 Prairie lea st debris in roadway | made secure lhiles

22-05-0710 05/08/2022 18:58:40 1500 Blk ee market st – nw sector st Lockhart, refer to other agency | referred toanother agency asalvatierra

9:02:26 Fm 1854 dale, motor vehicle crash | closed call asalvatierra 8220

19:18:30 1200 Blk reed dr lockhart, warrant service | arrest made asalvatierra 8223

19:58:20 Track rd red rock, stray dog | closed call lhiles

20:03:56 200 Blk oak meadows dr dale, suspicious person | closed call asalvatierra 8220

20:54:55 Fm 2001 kyle, suspicious person | unfounded asalvatierra 8221

21:14:55 10700 Blk swus hwy 183 buda, motor vehicle crash | closed call asalvatierra mr 2

21:21:29 7500 Blk ncamino real – n sector buda, multiple callers for active call | referred to another agency lhiles

21:35:25 200 Blk blue moon rd lockhart, animal welfare concern | no report lhiles 8221

21:41:58 10700 Blk hwy 183 nb hwy vehicle emergency call, multiple callers for active call | closed call asalvatierra

22:34:05 Bugtussle ln, loose livestock | unable to locate lhiles 8223