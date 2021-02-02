Two LISD teachers selected for State Farm Teacher Assist grant Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

Two Lockhart ISD teachers were selected for the State Farm Teacher Assist grant, earning $2500 to implement innovative classroom projects.

Special education teacher Lorena Portillo of Clear Fork Elementary School will use the grant to start a “Buddy Cooking Club” program. Her students will team up with general education students to cook up tasty treats.

“Inclusivity has always been a top priority for our school,” Portillo said in a release. She added that bringing the two groups together is a win for everyone.

Teacher Avri DiPietro at Lockhart Junior High will use the grant for “Science Experiments for ALL Students.” The program will provide opportunities for hands-on experiments.

“This will provide individual lab experiments for students in school and students participating in virtual learning,” DiPietro said in the release. “And now students will be able to attend the virtual UT Austin Science event.”

Two hundred submissions were reviewed and the 40 most creative ideas were identified in Texas.

“State Farm is proud to support the creative teachers who will be implementing their winning ideas in their classrooms,” Lockhart State Farm Agent Rebecca Pulliam said in the release. “I look forward to seeing the impact of their efforts on students in Lockhart.”