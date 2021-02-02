Jeremiah “Jerry” Branch Share:







Jeremiah “Jerry” Branch, passed away on January 24, 2021 unexpectedly in a car accident. He was 30 years old.

Jerry also known as J.B. was born in Luling but raised in Lockhart. He grew up and around Tank Town attending Lockhart ISD. He was a good friend to many. J.B. was a good pool player who also enjoyed playing video games. He worked various jobs as a construction laborer. His most beloved role in life was being a great dad to his little girl, Zaniya and his her soon to come sister, Anyia.

Waiting at the gates of Heaven for him were his parents, Andrew Marion Pettes and Betty Raye Branch and Grandmother Eula Mae Branch and Grandfather Edward Branch.

J.B.’s passing has left a void in many lives including, his fiancé, Marisol Frausto; his children, Zaniya Raye Branch, and Aniya Anae Branch; his siblings, Keturah Brown (Anthony), Sundai Branch and Jediah Israel Branch; uncle, Travis Branch; aunts, Janice Marie Branch and Deborah Elaine Branch; cousins, Janet Lynn Jones, Corey Branch, Damion Branch and E.L. McIntosh and numerus nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 5-8 PM with a funeral service beginning at 11 AM on Saturday, February 6th also at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hooks Cemetery. Pallbearers include Ventura Perales, Matthew Tienda, Jeremy Lopez, Crespin Garza, Keith Lopez, Eddie Silva, Zachariah Jones, Brandon Haynes, Sundai Branch, Jediah Branch and Joshua Silva.