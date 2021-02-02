Ezequiel (Chuck) Estrada Share:







Mr. Ezequiel (Chuck) Estrada, 67, beloved Father, Grandfather, and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on January 23, 2021. He entered this world on April 10, 1953 in Asherton, Texas, born to Guillermo and Ester Maria Estrada. He is survived by his wife, Maria Estrada; daughter Maricela Perez; son Ezequiel Estrada, Jr. and wife, Jeanne; father Guillermo Estrada; granddaughters, Haley Roland, Roxanne Estrada, Izabella Estrada, and Sophia Estrada; brothers, Ramon Estrada, Dimas Estrada, George Estrada; sisters, Mary Wahle, Gumesinda Ramirez, Annette Garcia, and Maricela Estrada; brother Guillermo Estrada, Jr.; sister Mary Ann Carillo; brother William Estrada; sister Angela Estrada. Chuck was always there for anyone who needed his help. This was reflected in his involvement in his community and his family. The Estrada family would like to thank all the friends and family for their kind thoughts and gestures. With a concern for Covid, the Estrada family will not be attending visitation on Thursday, but again, your expressions of sympathy are gratefully appreciated. Visitation for the public was held Thursday, January 28, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 310 Lockhart St. Martindale, Tx. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial followed in Lytton Springs Cemetery.