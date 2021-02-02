Margarita Flores Share:







Margarita Flores, 81, beloved Sister and aunt, was called to her eternal resting place on January 1, 2021. She entered this world on January 6, 1939 in Lytton Springs, Texas, born to Feliciano Flores, Sr. and Locadia Flores.She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brothers and sisters, Jose Angel Flores, Raul Flores, Feliciano Flores, Jr., Clemencia (Susie) Duran, and Maria Virtudes Flores.Margarita is survived by numerous nephews and nieces. Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Flores Family Cemetery.