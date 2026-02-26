Lockhart HS student earns top honors at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Share:









Above, Gavin Hinckley and Simbrah Breed Champion. Photo provided.

It was a big day for Lockhart High School at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Student Gavin Hinckley took home top honors when his heifer was named Simbrah Breed Champion, earning him a $10,000 scholarship in the process.

The win highlights Hinckley’s dedication to agriculture and the countless hours of preparation required to compete at the highest level. From early mornings in the barn to careful attention to feed, conditioning and showmanship, the achievement reflects months, and often years, of commitment.

The success was also made possible by the guidance and support of Lockhart’s Future Farmers of America program. Special recognition was given to FFA sponsors, particularly Ms. Vawters, who has worked closely with students throughout the season and helped document the memorable moment in the show ring.

In addition to Hinckley’s championship title, other Lockhart FFA students played an important role at the event. Several members represented the program by leading school tours and guiding elementary students through the rodeo grounds, showcasing leadership, service, and agricultural pride.

The day proved to be a celebration not only of individual achievement but also of teamwork and community spirit within Lockhart’s agricultural program.

For Hinckley and his fellow FFA members, the rodeo was more than a competition, it was a demonstration of the values of hard work, service and dedication that define the agricultural community.