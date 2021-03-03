New Amazon delivery station coming to San Marcos Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

On March 3 Amazon announced it will open a new last mile delivery station for larger items in San Marcos. The one million square foot facility will be located at 1346 Fortuna Road and is expected to open later this year.

“The new last mile facility is a testament to Amazon’s confidence in the quality of our workforce and their attraction to the growth taking place in the heart of the Texas Innovation Corridor,” Jason Giulietti, president of Greater San Marcos Partnership, said in a press release. “The size and magnitude of this facility continues the momentum we’ve been experiencing with the large number of prospects and announcements. The activity is exceeding all expectation.”

The new facility is expected to create hundreds of full and part-time jobs with a $15 per hour starting wage. Full-time employees will be eligible for full medical, vision, and dental insurance, as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave.

The new project is the fourth Amazon facility in the region, joining a sorting facility in San Marcos and Kyle, and a distribution facility in Buda. Amazon is now the region’s largest employer with over 5,000 employees.

Amazon said they will begin the hiring process eight weeks prior to opening. Candidates must be 18 years old, and have a high school diploma or GED. Residents interested can sign up for alerts by texting JOBSNOW to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings. They can also visit https://www.amazondelivers.jobs to learn more and apply online.