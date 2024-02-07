Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Selena Izaguirre; teaches Pre-K at Carver Early Education Center.

Subjects: “I teach all subjects in Spanish.”

Hometown: Houston

Where did you graduate? Texas State University with a Bachelors in Bilingual Education and Associates in Education.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My favorite thing about teaching at Lockhart ISD is having all the support needed. It truly feels like my second family. I also love connecting with my students. I learn from them just as much as I teach them.”

How would your friends describe you? “My friends would describe me as amazing, patient, approachable, soft-spoken, friendly, hard worker, always willing to learn and grow, organized and kind-hearted.”

What values are important to you? Gratitude, kindness, love and respect.

Talents: Baking and coloring.

Favorite Books: Esperanza Rising by Pam Munoz Ryan, The Distance Between Us by Reyna Grande,and Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshiazu Kawaguchi.

Favorite Music: “Pop, classical, tejano/latin, and most of all, Taylor Swift.”

Hobbies: “Reading, journaling, and nature walks.”

What inspires you? “My students, school community, and my family!”

Family: “My husband, Fernando Izaguirre, and Oliver, my furry friend.”