Weather forecast causes change in MLK March

The 22nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. March, sponsored by District 1 Pride, will still be held on Monday, Jan. 20. However, the forecast of potentially inclement weather has shortened the route.

The March will begin at Lockhart City Hall at 10:30 a.m., where there will be an opening prayer, a reading of a proclamation by Mayor Lew White, and a few words honoring Kenny Roland, co-founder of District 1 Pride, and a former member of the Lockhart City Council. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Roland’s passing.

The MLK March will travel around the Caldwell County Courthouse at the Lockhart square and conclude at the First Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center, where there will be a short program and a hot meal from Chicken Express for all attendees. This year’s guest speaker will be Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden.

A silent auction for pies and baked goods will be held during the program.

Weather updates can be found on the District 1 Pride Facebook page.