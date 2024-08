Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Aug. 7

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Lockhart State Park

Pokemon Safari Hike, 10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Femininomenon Dance Party, 8 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Star Stories, 9 p.m.

The PEARL

Tony Taylor, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Leary Kelly’s Birthday Song Swap with Kelly, Haydon Hoodoo, Jackie Oberkrom, and Richard Allen Platt, 8 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Angler education Instructor Training Workshop, 9 a.m.

Animals of the Park Discovery Table, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Geronimo VFW Dance

Bob Appel, 3-6:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Lockhart Irish Session, 4 p.m.

The PEARL

Mandy Rowen, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Lockhart State Park

Stream Safari, 10 a.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.