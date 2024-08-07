Lockhart Evening Lions Club hopes to bolster membership Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The Lockhart Evening Lions Club is hoping to build back membership by recruiting both former Lions and new individuals seeking to make a difference in the lives of many.

Following the latest selection of officers, a new slate began in July which included Olga Hernandez as President and Mike Gurunath as Vice President.

“New members, that’s what we’re focusing on now,” Gurunath said. “We’re trying to recruit the new locals. You’ve got your older locals who never joined for one reason or another, and then you have the new locals.”

The Lockhart Evening Lions meet twice a month, the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30. The first meeting of the month has a program speaker and is held at Chisholm Trail Barbecue. The second meeting is about business and is at the Evening Lions Club on 220 Bufkin Lane.

Hernandez and Gurunath have been busy making the rounds to stir up support and interest, including with Lockhart City Planner Steve Lewis and Bertha Martinez, Director of Library Services for the Dr. Eugene Clark Library.

One of the key services provided by the Lions is the Children’s Vision Screening. Lions’ members go through training for the Vision Screening. In fact, a booth was set up at the recent Connie S. Amaya Free Backpack Event, which was held at the Lions Club.

Funds were also collected for the Caldwell County Food Bank. Earlier this year, a $1,000 check was presented to Food Bank Executive Director Meredith Jakovich. Lions are assisting with distributing the food.

“People are not gonna come to you, you need to go to them,” Hernandez said.

Many will see Lions helping take tickets at Lockhart High School home football games, an annual fundraiser for the organization.

Also, Lions will be on hand once again for the opening day of school as they open doors for the children. There will be one or two representatives from the Lions Club at each elementary school as well as Carver Early Education Center.

The Lions Club also sponsors a Boy Scouts troop annually.

Hernandez began with the Lockhart Lions in 1998. This is her third stint at president. She was treasurer for a decade or longer and has been the group’s secretary. She even worked for the District Lions, which is led by District Governor Jeff Kundel of New Braunfels.

There was once three Lions Clubs in Lockhart – Breakfast Lions, Noon Lions, and Evening Lions.

The Lions Club building has hosted several graduation parties, the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, events for Pegasus School, and the Lockhart Police Department, among others. If interested in renting out space in the 6,120-square foot facility, call 512-398-3578 and leave a message.