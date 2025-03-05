Waste pickup schedule to change March 31 Share:







Republic Services

In an effort to improve solid waste services, the City of Lockhart’s solid waste collection contractor, Republic Services, will be converting its waste collection schedule from three days per week to four days per week for residential and commercial customers starting March 31. Those four days will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

To keep up with Lockhart’s growth and to balance collection routes, these schedule changes are necessary. This change will not impact Recycling and will remain on the same schedule every other Wednesday.

Overall, about 1,950 customers will experience a day of service change. Republic Services will place notices on those impacted by this change starting the week of March 3. Service change notices have also been published on the City of Lockhart’s website (www.lockhart-tx.org), its dedicated solid waste collection webpage that includes an interactive map (www.lockhart-tx.org/page/public_works_garbage).

To check if you are affected, you may search your address using CTR’s interactive map (https://www.lockhart-tx.org/page/public_works_garbage), or call Republic Services Customer Service at 512-243-2833.