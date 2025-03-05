Local businesses joins forces to help Warriors Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

A news sports bar and a local wrestling group combined to help raise money for a local group of aspiring athletes. Friday’s turnout, for the Austin Wrestling Federation (AWR) wrestling matches at Game Day Sports Bar in Lockhart, was a success in helping raise needed funds for the Lockhart Warriors.

Game Day Sports Bar, which opened Nov. 3, 2024, donated its sales to the AWR event. In turn, AWR, donated its time and equipment in putting on its show.

The funds will help the Warriors with tournament fees, uniforms, the use of facilities and certain bills.

The Lockhart Warriors is a youth sports organizaton for girls and boys ages middle school through high school who compete against towns such as Luling, Buda, Seguin, Gonzales, and New Braunfels.

Demetrious Anthony, President and Founder of the Warriors, said the Warriors play basketball, 7-on-7 football, and flag football.

“We travel to San Antonio, Austin, and Houston,” Anthony said. “It’s kind of like travel ball. Most of our tournaments are held here at the junior high school. There are 120 kids participating in all of the sports in Lockhart.

“We’re extremely grateful for Game Day and AWR for giving back to the youth and showing they are willing to invest in the youth of Lockhart.”

There will be a 7-on-7 flag football tournament at Lockhart Junior High School on March 22.

John Powell, owner of Game Day Sports Bar, along with his wife, Amanda, said the fundraiser – another fundraiser was held there on Sunday for the CFPO cheerleaders – is precisely what he envisioned.

“We created a place to help the community,” Powell said. “As a community, we can come together and help them.

“I am originally from North Texas. The military brought me to New Braunfels. I parked my RV there on Aug. 6 and couldn’t tell you where Lockhart was. Now, Amanda and I are in love with this place.”

The AWR event was a special treat for the Warriors, friends, and family members to see the wrestling matches.

Game Day Sports Bar has 13 televisions, as well as a 152-inch outdoor screen. There are also 12 video games, two pool tables, and several other games for kids to play. Powell plans to expand the fun with more outside games. His plans include a stage and dance floor with a two-step night.

The new venue has a full menu, complete with pizzas, wings, and baked potatoes of many varieties. There are also salads (25 toppings), sandwiches, wraps and more. There are, however, no burgers or fries. There is a buffet seven days a week. There is also a bar with 24 beers on tap.

Soon, Game Day Sports Bar will be home to a new Hibachi food truck, The Last Samurai.

The Powells have two daughters who will soon be selling funnel cakes and Bota tea.

Chayo Rodriguez of AWR, and also owner of Chayo’s Paint and Body Shop in Lockhart, enjoyed the new venue for the wrestling matches.

“The wrestlers came from all over Texas,” Rodriguez said. “If all goes well and the stars align, we will do this again here. It depends on the support of the community because we’ve got to get people here.

“We provide excellent wrestling and are also doing what we can for locally owned businesses. They are teaching leaders for the Warriors. We’re helping raise money for equipment and for people that can’t afford to do their services.”

Rodriguez, doubling as “Alberto Del Frito,” the wrestler, was part of the lineup on Friday’s card.

“I’m a local guy here and a business owner,” Rodriguez said. “The biggest thing is the giving back. There are so many volunteers that help the kids. We do it for them.”

The next AWR wrestling match will be at El Rey in Lockhart on March 22. There will be six regularly scheduled matches.