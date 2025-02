Pet of the Week Share:







Icey, named after her striking blue eyes, is a Catahoula mix. She is about 3 years old. Icey can be described as laid back. She is not hyperactive as long as she is busy with something – whether that’s a toy, a treat, or a play friend.

Icey and others are available for adoption by visiting Lockhart Animal Shelter at 547 Old McMahan Trail. The shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:50 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon to 5:50 p.m.

— City of Lockhart