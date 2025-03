Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, March 5

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6 p.m.

The PEARL

Stony Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, March 6

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class: Fish, 10 a.m.

Old Pal

Darci Carlson, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, March 7

Case Room

Case Room Trio, 6-8:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Jamie Krueger, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The Blue Pearl

CenTex Playboys, 7:30-10 p.m.

Saturday, March 8

Lockhart State Park

Golf for Beginners 3, 8:30 a.m.

Hard Labor Hike, 10 a.m.

Old Pal

Baskersfield, TX, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Posh Pop Up

111 S. Main St., 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

Lockhart State Park

Fishing 101, 10 a.m.

The Blue Pearl

Song Maker Series, 3-6 p.m.

Mandy Rowden, 5-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 11

Lockhart State Park

Preschool in the Park: The Seasons, 10 a.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.