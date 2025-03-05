Lions have back-to-back scoreless ties Share:







LISD

In close district matches, Lockhart battled to a pair of 0-0 ties recently. The Lions tied Liberty Hill and Hays in shutouts.

The tie moved Lockhart to 12-4-2 overall, 5-4-2 in district play – third place.

Liberty Hill is 6-7-7 overall and 3-3-5 in district action, while Hays is 1-14-3 overall and 0-9-2 in District 25.

“Liberty Hill surprised us with a very defensive lineup,” LHS Head Coach Ubaldo Vazquez said. “They defended with 8 players, at times with 9. In this setting, it’s very difficult to penetrate each line of their defense.

“My hope is that these scenarios will make us a better team, and we learn how to respond with goals in the future.”

Against Hays, Vazquez said his Lions did many things right, but just couldn’t get the ball in the goal.

“We had many opportunities to score,” Vazquez said. “We played a good game, had possession of the ball, created chances, but this game is about scoring goals. We have been unlucky in the last 4 games.”

Lockhart played host to Cedar Park on Tuesday, and will visit Leander on Friday in a 7:15 p.m. start.

The Lockhart High School Girls’ Soccer Team will have Senior Night Friday at Lions Stadium. The Lions will play host to Leander beginning at 7 p.m.