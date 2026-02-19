Gonzales recognized as Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community Share:







Above, On September 29, 1835, Mexican Lieutenant Francisco de Castañeda arrived at the Guadalupe River near Gonzales with 100 cavalrymen, ordered to demand the return of a cannon loaned to the settlers in 1831 for defense against Native raids.

Just three days later, on October 2, the townspeople refused to surrender what became known as the “Come and Take It” cannon. Their defiance sparked the Battle of Gonzales, marking the official beginning of the Texas Revolution.

Today, the historic cannon is on display at the Gonzales Memorial Museum.

Photo by Chase A. Fountain, TPWD

AUSTIN – The Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office within the Office of the Governor today announced the City of Gonzales has been recognized by Travel Texas as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. Earning the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the commitment of Tour Gonzales to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Gonzales and Tour Gonzales on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

The City of Gonzales, located just 40 miles from Lockhart, is now enjoying being named a Film Friendly Texas and Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community.

“What a wonderful recognition for the City of Gonzales to be designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst. “This is truly a testament to the dedication and love the residents have for their heritage. This designation emphasizes the community’s collective effort to preserve and showcase the rich history that makes Gonzales a unique destination. Visitors are drawn to Gonzales to explore this remarkable legacy and experience firsthand the city’s history, events, and cultural richness that have shaped our great state. Each corner of Gonzales tells a story, and the community’s commitment to honoring its roots ensures that this vibrant history continues to inspire both residents and visitors alike. Congratulations to Gonzales on this well-deserved recognition.”

“Congratulations to the City of Gonzales on being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas,” said Representative Alan Schoolcraft. “Gonzales is rich in history and heritage, most notably as the birthplace of the ‘Come and Take It’ cannon that sparked Texas Independence. I am proud to represent the City of Gonzales and excited for more people to discover the history that helped shape Texas.”

“It is a tremendous honor for the City of Gonzales Tourism Department to have received the Tourism Friendly Texas certification,” said Mayor Isaac Anzaldua. “A certification of this magnitude will continue to assist our Tourism Department in telling the story of Gonzales and finding new ways to bring visitors to us for an unforgettable experience.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas