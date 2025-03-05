Lockhart ISD names Martinez as new principal of PRIDE High School and LDMC Share:







Lockhart Independent School District announced the selection of Daniel Martinez as the new Principal of Lockhart PRIDE High School and Lockhart Discipline Management Center (LDMC), effective April 1.

Martinez has been an Assistant Principal at Lockhart High School since 2022. Prior to that, he served as an Assistant Principal at Jim Barnes Middle School (Seguin ISD). His career in education began as a highly successful mathematics teacher at Lockhart Junior High School, where he played a key role in helping students excel in math.

Throughout his leadership roles, Martinez has been instrumental in campus culture transformation, student success, and family engagement. At both LHS and Barnes Middle School, he served as a campus behavior lead, actively contributing to the school leadership team, organizing family engagement events, and strengthening school culture.

At LHS, Martinez took on significant leadership responsibilities, serving as both the Campus Safety Coordinator and Title IX Coordinator. His contributions also extended to academics, where, as math department head, he helped establish advanced mathematics pathways at Lockhart Junior High, enabling students to earn college math credits before graduating high school.

“Mr. Martinez has demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to excellence at both Lockhart Junior High and Lockhart High School,” LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada said. “He has consistently shown that he has a ‘Lockheart’ for his students and staff.

“His hard work and passion for education will not only inspire students at PRIDE to graduate but also help establish a structured learning environment at LDMC that holds students accountable while providing the support they need to succeed.”

Martinez is enthusiastic about his new role.

“I am thrilled to continue serving this incredible school district as Principal of PRIDE High School and LDMC,” Martinez said. “PRIDE has a rich history of helping at-risk students graduate, and I look forward to being part of that legacy. Additionally, I am eager to create strong systems at LDMC to ensure students receive the structure and support necessary to unlock their potential.”

Martinez holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Texas State University, and a Master of Education in Administration from Lamar University. He is certified as a Principal (EC-12) and in Mathematics (7-12) and holds specialized appraiser certifications for the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System (T-TESS) and the Texas Principal Evaluation and Support System (T-PESS).

Former Principal Ethan Peters will continue overseeing LDMC until June, at which point Martinez will take over leadership of both campuses.