LHS Color Guard Competes

School News and more
Lockhart Color Guard competed at the Texas Color Guard Circuit Pieper HS Winter Guard Competition.  HS Varsity earned 3rd place in the Scholastic National A division. HS JV took 4th place after being promoted to the Scholastic JV A division following last week’s competition. Cadet Varsity earned 1st place in the Cadets Regional A division 

 Cadet JV also brought home 1st place in the Cadets Novice division. 

    These students continue to raise the bar with their talent, discipline, and heart.

