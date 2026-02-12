LHS Color Guard Competes Share:







Lockhart Color Guard competed at the Texas Color Guard Circuit Pieper HS Winter Guard Competition. HS Varsity earned 3rd place in the Scholastic National A division. HS JV took 4th place after being promoted to the Scholastic JV A division following last week’s competition. Cadet Varsity earned 1st place in the Cadets Regional A division

Cadet JV also brought home 1st place in the Cadets Novice division.

These students continue to raise the bar with their talent, discipline, and heart.