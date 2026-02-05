Neltha Dawn Strawn Share:







Nelta Dawn Strawn, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away 14 days after her 97th birthday. She was an avid reader and enjoyed attending to her flowers and traveling with friends. She was a long-standing member of the Lytton Springs First Baptist Church.

Nelta was born on December 14, 1928, in Austin, Texas and passed away December 28, 2025. She is the daughter of the late Raymond and Daphne Malicoat. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Carl Malicoat and Donnie Malicoat, and a daughter, Frankie Nell Winterman. She is survived by son Fla Strawn and wife Nadine of New Braunfels; daughter Georgia Johnson and husband Claude of Big Foot, Texas; siblings Clarence Malicoat, Barbara Troxell and Kay Thomas. She also leaves grandchildren including Shawn Winterman, Katie Trenkle, Dallas Johnson, Jarrett Johnson, Courtney Ruple, Matthew Strawn, Amy Lambert and numerous great-grandchildren.

Neltas’s gentle spirit, unwavering dedication to her family and the quiet strength that guided her through life touched the lives of everyone around her.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas on Saturday, February 21, 2026, beginning at 1:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Lytton Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in honor of Frankie Nell Winterman at MD Anderson Cancer Center. (gifts.mdanderson.org or 800-992-2623).