Herzog wins $500 for Lockhart Animal Shelter in 2025-26 Pickin Panel Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The 2025-26 season of the Original Black’s Barbecue Pickin Panel has officially come to a close, marking another successful year of friendly competition and community support.

The annual initiative once again combined the excitement of football with charitable giving, continuing a tradition that has become a staple of the local sports calendar.

The Pickin Panel was made possible through the generous continued sponsorship of Original Black’s Barbecue, with special recognition given to owner Kent Black for his ongoing commitment to the program. His support ensured that the panel could operate for another full season while maintaining its focus on giving back to the community.

This year’s panel featured eight participants, including Kent Black, Chad Nevill, Whitney Abel, Bobby Herzog, Rob Ortiz, Jimmy Johnson, Angela Meitler and Anthony Collins. Each participant selected winners from designated football games each week throughout the season. Their cumulative results were tracked from opening week through the final games, with the top finisher earning the opportunity to direct a $500 charitable donation provided by Original Black’s Barbecue.

The 2025-26 Pickin Panel champion was Vogel’s Furniture, Bobby Herzog, who finished the season with an impressive record of 182 wins and 82 losses. His consistent performance across the season secured first place among the panelists.

As a result of his victory, Herzog selected the Lockhart Animal Shelter as his charity of choice. The shelter will receive a $500 donation from Original Black’s Barbecue, supporting its ongoing efforts to care for and place animals in need within the community.

With another season completed, the Original Black’s Barbecue Pickin Panel once again demonstrated how sports, local businesses, and charitable causes can come together for a positive impact. Organizers and participants alike now look ahead to the return of the Pickin Panel next season.

Plans for next years Pickin Panel are underway with the possibility of a few twists and turns during each week’s game selections.

If you would like to be one of the panel members for next years competition, please contact the Lockhart Post-Register and you may be added to the list to compete and win $500 for a charity of your choice.

Watch for a check presentation coming soon for the Lockhart Animal Shelter, Herzog and the Original Black’s Barbecue.