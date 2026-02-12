Lions’ Anthony reaches 1,000 career points Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Above, Anthony receives his 1000 point game ball from Lockhart Lions Boys Head Basketball Coach Colin Hart. Photo courtesy of LISD

Lockhart senior DJ Anthony reached a milestone on February 4th that reflects years of dedication, growth, and leadership, scoring his 1,000th career point as a Lockhart Lion in front of his home crowd. The achievement places Anthony among a select group of players in program history and highlights the impact he has had both on and off the court during his four-year varsity career.

For Anthony, the moment carried deep personal meaning.

“When the shot went in, the first thing I thought about was how much work went into that moment,” Anthony said. “Right away, I thought about my dad. It was his birthday that game, and he’s been there for me every step of the way since day one, sacrificing everything so I could be where I am right now. Having that milestone happen on his birthday made it even more meaningful and something I’ll never forget.”

Anthony’s journey to 1,000 points has been defined by steady improvement and relentless work ethic. After averaging nine points per game as a junior, he made a significant leap during his senior season, raising his average to 18.6 points per game while taking on a larger scoring role for the Lions.

Head coach Colin Hart said the milestone is a direct reflection of Anthony’s consistency and commitment.

“DJ has worked extremely hard throughout the last four years at LHS and has spent countless hours working with his AAU teams, his dad, and on his own,” Hart said. “He has improved in every aspect of his game, and this year we needed him to take on more of a scoring role. He has delivered.”

Beyond the statistics, Anthony’s influence has been felt throughout the program. A team captain, he has emerged as a vocal leader and a standard-setter for his teammates.

“DJ’s leadership has impacted our team in a lot of ways beyond the points he scores,” Hart said. “He does everything right, from not missing classes, to making every workout, to having one of the highest GPA numbers on the team. He’s a great role model for how to be a leader on and off the court.”

Anthony credits the Lockhart Lions program for shaping him not only as a player, but as a person.

“Being a Lockhart Lion has helped shape me into who I am today,” Anthony said. “On the court, it’s taught me discipline, toughness, and how to be a great teammate. Off the court, it’s taught me accountability and pride in representing my school and community. Wearing the Lions jersey has pushed me to be better in everything I do.”

For the program, Anthony’s milestone serves as both a celebration and a teaching moment.

“Surpassing 1,000 points is a huge accomplishment that a lot of players don’t get the opportunity to achieve,” Hart said. “It shows how hard DJ has worked, and it gives our younger players an understanding of the level of effort and commitment it takes to reach something like this.”

As his high school career nears its conclusion, Anthony’s 1,000-point mark stands as more than just a number. It represents years of sacrifice, growth, and leadership, a legacy that will resonate within the Lockhart basketball program for seasons to come.