Animal Shelter gets surgical room thanks to Fur Ball Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Lockhart Fur Ball, the Lockhart Animal Shelter now has the equipment to do surgical spaying and neutering on site, not only bringing more adoption possibilities locally for dogs and cats, but also making more pets available for transport elsewhere for adoption.

Alex Worthington, a Fur Ball board member, said $42,000 was raised at the Fur Ball in March at Zedler Mill in Luling, and $20,000 was set aside to purchase a list of items needed to do the spays and neuters provided by veterinarian Dr. Morgan Siewert.

Worthington said she made an announcement at the Fur Ball asking for help because staff at the Shelter had mentioned the need of a surgical center.

“They were doing a lot, but they just couldn’t do enough,” Worthington said. “One of the biggest asks at the last Fur Ball was to raise money for the surgical suite. People just began donating.”

Dr. Siewert, who volunteers in Luling and is on the Animal Advisory board for Lockhart, put together a list of items that Worthington was able to purchase.

Among the equipment is an Anesthesia Machine, an Oxygen Concentrator, Hydraulic Heated Surgical Table, Full Size Autoclave Steam Sterilizer, and a Portable Cautery Unit — all surgical instruments to aid in performing high-volume spay and neuter surgeries for animals at the Lockhart Animal Shelter. The Lockhart Animal Shelter does not perform public services, at this time.

An approximate 12×14 room has been set up at the shelter for surgeries.

Dr. Siewert has entered into an agreement with the City of Lockhart to do the spays and neuters at the Shelter. There are two vet tech volunteers who will also assist in the surgeries.

“This will help us either get more adopted or get them ready to be transported,” Worthington said. “Julia Haug and Karen Larson have also been a big part in helping raise funds.

“Our will work is not done. There is a lot more needed out there.”

The Lockhart Animal Shelter is overseen by the Lockhart Police Department.