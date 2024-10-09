Dogs rescued from horrific conditions Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

More than 100 dogs, mostly of the chihuahua and terrier variety, were rescued from a residence near Carver Elementary School within the last week.

Executive Director and Founder of the Caldwell County Animal Coalition (CCAC), Suzy Falgout, received a call regarding the dogs on Saturday. CCAC assessed the situation on Sunday and realized many of the dogs needed emergency medical attention.

The Lockhart City Police Department, which oversees the Lockhart Animal Shelter, and CCAC were on hand Monday and Tuesday. Falgout advised the Lockhart Animal Shelter to inform staff there what was going on and the plan of action.

The conditions of the dogs were deplorable, according to Falgout, who said the Shelter was already at maximum capacity.

One small dog had a string wrapped around its foot as if a torniquet had been place there long ago. “Pickles” had its leg saved after being worked on by Violet Crown Veterinary Specialist in Bee Cave.

The dogs were transported to 15 different rescue shelters, including as far away as Dallas. Local trappers were brought to the scene to help catch some of the dogs.

A veterinarian was on hand for immediate care as needed.

The City of Lockhart released the following statement on Monday:

“The City of Lockhart is aware of the recent hoarding situation involving nearly 100 dogs. First, we want to thank the dedicated rescue groups, such as Caldwell County Animal Coalition (CCAC), for helping with situations like these in Lockhart and Caldwell County.

“The influx of such a large number of dogs would have placed a significant strain on our limited shelter resources. We are actively working to implement measures that prevent similar situations in the future, ensuring the safety and well-being of both animals and community members.”

Falgout said the goal was to have the dogs out of the house in five days, but it was accomplished in just two.

Falgout also said the situation was a mental health issue and when family members were notified they were very cooperative.

“The family was horrified when they went to the house,” Falgout said, noting three people were living at the residence.

The home is now boarded up. Only one of the 100-plus dogs didn’t survive.

While the work was volunteer, supplies did coast about $1,000 for the rescue.

The dogs, Falgout said, averaged about 8 pounds each. CCAC is working on another dog hoarding operation that has large dogs.