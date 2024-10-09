County Commissioners amend language to 2022 resolution Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Commissioners amended a resolution from 2022 regarding a local state of disaster that was created to make the county eligible for potential state and federal aid to help communities seeing an increase in immigrants.

Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting again had speakers opposing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s original declaration, which has been agreed upon by 59 Texas counties, including Caldwell.

Commissioners amended the resolution to “clarify its purpose, and the understanding of concerns related to the growing non-citizen population,” according to a release.

Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of the amendment, with only Commissioner Daryl Thomas voting against.

The release from the county “acknowledges that an increase in the non-citizen population contributes to pressure on law enforcement, health care resources, schools and infrastructure while striking language related to COVID-19 and concerns about preventing the spread of that disease.”

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden added, “When the court approved this resolution in 2022, the world, the United States and the state of Texas were in a different situation than the one we find ourselves in today. The state was still under a COVID-19 disaster declaration and the country was still considered to be battling a pandemic with treatment and prevention of that disease being of paramount importance.

“We’re pleased to approve an amended resolution that more accurately represents the time in which we live and the circumstances we now face. It is not now nor was it ever the intent of this court to vilify individuals seeking to escape undesirable living situations and become citizens of the United States. But we absolutely want to make it clear that it creates a crisis due to the limited funding we have to maintain public safety, public health, quality of public education and our infrastructure. Having a resolution such as this helps our county potentially address that should state or federal aid come available.”

The amended resolution will be posted to the county’s website and the declaration will remain in effect until lifted by the court.

In other business:

Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel asked to keep the burn ban on, citing several fires in the county over the previous two weeks (see related article on Page 12A).

“(Monday), we had our largest,” Rangel said. “It started as a grass fire, and while we were fighting that another started two and a half miles down the road. One man was displaced, but we were able to provide him Red Cross assistance.”

Rangel said there was no rain predicted for the next 10 days.

Commissioners approved the following:

* A Replat for Sunset Oaks, Section V, Block N, Lots #1 & #20 (Commercial Lots #2 & #3) on about 6.58 acres located east of Highway 21 and FM 1966.

* The Final Plat for Union Hill Road Subdivision consisting of seven residential lots on about 16.77 acres located on Union Hill Road.

Presentations were made by Smithville Workforce Training Center Career Tracks, and an update on Lockhart ESD No. 5.

Judge Haden read a proclamation recognizing October 2024 as Mediation Awareness Month. Speaker: Judge Haden/Martha Joyce.

Haden read the following proclamations.

* Recognizing October 2024 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

* Recognizing National 4-H Week Oct. 6-12.

* Recognizing Oct. 6-12 as Texas Extension Education Association (TEEA) Week.