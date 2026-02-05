Jearl Dean Ledbetter Share:







Jearl Dean Ledbetter, 83, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Monday, February 2, 2026. Visitation is Friday, February 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. The funeral service is Saturday, February 14 at 10 a.m. at Mineral Springs Baptist Church, followed by interment at Ledbetter Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.