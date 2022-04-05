Ramon Selestino Share:







Ramon Selestino, 80, beloved Father, Grandfather, and Step-son, was called to his eternal resting place on March 28, 2022. He entered this world on March 4, 1942 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Castulo and Elena Selestino.

He is survived by his son Raymond Selestino; daughter Gudalupe Selestino; grandson Brandon Selestino; granddaughter Angelica Selestino; granddaughter Marisela Selestino; step-daughter Maria Hirano; step-daughter Patricia Perales; step-son Jose Hirano; step-son Antonio Hirano.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon at DeLeon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cementerio Navarro Historico.