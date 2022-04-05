Roberto Arredondo Share:







Roberto Arredondo, Sr., 71, beloved Husband, Father, Brother, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on March 7, 2022. He entered this world on June 7, 1950 in La Paloma, Texas, born to Ruperto and Antonia Arredondo, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Ryan Griffith; brother-in-law Enrique Gonzalez.

Mr. Arredondo is survived by his wife Maria Pedraza; son Roberto Arredondo, Jr. and wife Cynthia; daughter Antonia Arredondo Griffith; daughter Francisca Arredondo; sister Francisca Garcia; sister Orfelinda Rayos (Jose) sister Guadalupe Kancheff (Juan); sister Rosa Borjas; sister Josefina Gonzalez; grandchild Crystal Hernandez; grandchild Eric Hernandez; grandchild Steven Griffith; step-daughter Mary Lou Téllez, and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Visitation for Mr. Arredondo will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home, with funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.