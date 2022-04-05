Robert William Gage Share:







Robert William Gage, 62, beloved Father, Brother, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on March 28, 2022. He entered this world on November 29, 1959 in Houston, TX, born to Frank and Harriett Gage. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Harriett Gage and sister Suzy Green. He is survived by his daughter Sarah Lucio-Gage; daughter Hannah Gage; daughter Norah Gage; sister Linda Gage; brother Mike Gage; mother of his children Maria Lucio; grandson Raymond Espinoza; granddaughter Krysta Espinoza. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 1st at DeLeon Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX. Funeral and burial services will be held on Saturday, April 2nd at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart, TX.

Robert was a very loving and kind man and always put others before himself. He enjoyed coloring, listening to music and communicating with his friends online. He was very passionate about tattoos and loved telling stories about them. He was also a big fan of the TV show Sons of Anarchy and was known to wear shirts and hats displaying the logo proudly.

His daughters were a great joy in his life. He often referred to them as “his girls”. He was very proud of them and made sure to tell all his friends how much he loved them. He also adored his 2 grandchildren and 2 canine grandsons. His friends enjoyed his uplifting spirit. He would share his artwork with them to brighten their day. Robert was known to be very funny and would do just about anything to make you laugh.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the team at Chisolm Trail Nursing and Rehab Center and Compassus Hospice for the great care they provided to Robert in his final days. In addition, very special thanks to Dr. Charles E. Laurence for the many years of care he provided to Robert.

Robert was a one of a kind father, brother and friend. He will truly be missed but will live on in the hearts of those who knew him forever.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home, with the recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Lockhart City Cemetery.